Buyerlink Promotes Sarah Gulbrandsen to Chief Operating Officer
Sarah is not only an excellent leader but also a kind and compassionate human, ideal for a leadership role in a company that cares for more than only financial success.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Buyerlink, a leading online marketplace for performance-based marketing, today announced the promotion of Sarah Gulbrandsen to Chief Operating Officer. Gulbrandsen started her new role as of June 1, 2023.
— Payam Zamani, founder and CEO of Buyerlink
Gulbrandsen has served as the Senior Vice President of Strategy and Operations at Buyerlink since November 2022 as well as the CEO of RingPartner, a call marketplace based in Victoria, British Columbia. RingPartner was acquired by Buyerlink in 2021. Gulbrandsen has spent the last 15 years helping global companies connect with consumers, working across a variety of sectors including digital marketing companies, a Fortune 500 retailer, and also a brief stint in television. Under her leadership, RingPartner was recognized as one of Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies on Canadian Business’ Growth List and also the winner of the Digiday Worklife Awards for the Most Passionate Employees.
“With Buyerlink’s depth of heritage in the digital space, bias towards intentional innovation and an exciting growth strategy, the company is poised for upward trajectory," said Sarah Gulbrandsen. "I am enthusiastic about the future of the company and the potential of what the team can accomplish.”
Gulbrandsen is the recipient of VIATEC's Emerging Leader Award and was included in Business in Vancouver’s Top 40 Under 40 list. She has been featured in Forbes, on NBC, and CBC News. In her free time, Gulbrandsen enjoys renovating homes, spending time with her family & mentoring women on their own career paths.
About Buyerlink
Buyerlink is a leading online auction marketplace for performance-based marketing. Conducting millions of auctions monthly, Buyerlink’s patented technology allows businesses to access hyper-targeted consumer demand at any scale. Offering Enhanced Clicks™, qualified leads, inbound calls, transfers, call-verified leads, and pre-set appointments, Buyerlink enables businesses to meet customers where they are. The Buyerlink platform is category-agnostic, and currently serves the automotive, home services, home warranty, insurance, legal, real estate, and solar sectors.
Buyerlink is fully owned by One Planet Group, is a closely held private equity firm that owns a suite of online technology and media businesses. Spanning a variety of industries including ad tech, publishing, and media, One Planet’s mission is to support strong business ideas while building an ethos that helps improve society and gives back to communities.
Buyerlink’s global headquarters is located in Walnut Creek, California, with employees in over ten countries.
