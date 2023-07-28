GO2 for Lung Cancer to Honor David Carbone, MD, PhD with the 2023 Bonnie J. Addario Lectureship Award
EINPresswire.com/ -- GO2 for Lung Cancer (GO2) announced today that it presented David Carbone, MD, PhD with the 2023 Bonnie J. Addario Lectureship Award for his work developing treatments for lung cancer. GO2 honored Dr. Carbone with the award at the 24th International Lung Cancer Conference (ILCC) held July 27-29, 2023 at Hyatt Regency in Huntington Beach, California.
“As an organization committed to saving lives and increasing survivorship for all people impacted by lung cancer by ensuring access to screenings, testing and treatments, we are proud to present Dr. Carbone with this award,” said Bonnie J. Addario, co-founder of GO2. “We recognize Dr. Carbone’s commitment to increasing access to comprehensive biomarker testing to ensure patients can receive the most effective treatments.”
Dr. Carbone is Professor of Internal Medicine and serves as Director of the James Thoracic Center at The Ohio State University Medical Center (OSUMC) where he oversees thoracic oncology and translational lung cancer research, with a focus on genetics, targeted therapies, immunotherapy, and tumor-associated immunosuppression mechanisms. He also co-directs Translational Immuno-Oncology Program in the Pelotonia Institute for Immuno-Oncology.
Dr. Carbone has more than 300 peer-reviewed publications, books and review articles, has served on several NCI grant review panels, including the clinical program project parent committee, and has continuous NCI funding since early in his career. He has served on the Board of Scientific Counselors for NCI, and is past Chair of the Lung Biology subcommittee for the Eastern Cooperative Oncology Group and Past President of the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC). Dr. Carbone is also a past Chair of the Addario Lung Cancer Medical Institute (ALCMI). He is currently co-chair of the NCI/CTEP Thoracic Malignancies Steering Committee. He graduated summa cum laude from Amherst College in 1977 and received an MD and PhD in Molecular Biology and Genetics at Johns Hopkins University in 1985.
“This is a disease with unacceptable outcomes but there are many promising new therapies, and we are dedicated to working toward more each day,” said Dr. Carbone. “As a cancer survivor myself, I know what it’s like to get a life-changing diagnosis and I’m honored that GO2, a leader in patient advocacy and lung cancer awareness, has recognized my work in creating cutting-edge treatments for patients.”
Past Bonnie J. Addario Lectureship Award recipients:
– 2022: Dr. Rafael Rosell, past Director of the Cancer Biology and Precision Medicine Program at the Catalan Institute of Oncology, Hospital Germans Trias i Pujol: Chief Scientific Officer, Chairman and Founder of Pangaea Oncology SL.
– 2021: Heather Wakelee, MD, FASCO, Professor of Medicine and Chief of the Division of Oncology at Stanford University and Deputy Director of the Stanford Cancer Institute.
– 2020: Charles Swanton, MD, PhD, FRCP, FMedSci, FRS senior group leader at the Francis Crick Institute
– 2019: Solange Peters, MD, Head of Medical Oncology and Chair of Thoracic Oncology at the Centre Hospitalier Universitaire Vaudois (CHUV) in Lausanne, Switzerland
– 2018: Vassiliki A. Papadimitrakopoulou, MD, Chief of Thoracic Medical Oncology, Department of Thoracic/Head and Neck Medical Oncology, University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
– 2017: Frances A. Shepherd, MD, FRCPC, Senior Staff Physician, Princess Margaret Cancer Centre; Professor of Medicine, University of Toronto Faculty of Medicine
– 2016: Giorgio Vittorio Scagliotti, MD, Professor of Oncology, University of Torino; Head of the Department of Oncology and Chief of the Division of Medical Oncology, San Luigi Hospital, Torino, Italy
– 2015: Fred R. Hirsch, MD, PhD, Professor of Medicine, University of Colorado School of Medicine
– 2014: Roy S. Herbst, MD, PhD, Ensign Professor of Medicine and Chief of Medical Oncology, Yale Cancer Center
– 2013: Tony Mok, MD, Professor in the Department of Clinical Oncology, Chinese University of
Hong Kong in Prince of Wales Hospital in Hong Kong
– 2012: D. Ross Camidge, MD, PhD, Director of the Thoracic Oncology Clinical Program and Associate Director for Clinical Research, Colorado University Cancer Center
– 2011: William Pao, MD, PhD, Associate Professor of Medicine, Ingram Associate Professor of Cancer Research; Director, Personalized Cancer Medicine, Vanderbilt Ingram Cancer Center
– 2010: David R. Gandara, MD, Associate Director, Clinical Research, UC Davis Cancer Center
– 2009: Harvey Pass, MD, BA, Director of the Division of Thoracic Surgery and Chief of Thoracic Surgery, New York University Medical Center
– 2008: Paul A. Bunn, Jr. MD, Principal Investigator and Director, University of Colorado Cancer Center
About GO2 for Lung Cancer
GO2 for Lung Cancer relentlessly confronts lung cancer on every front, every day, for everyone. Founded by patients and survivors, we are dedicated to increasing survival for those at risk, diagnosed and living with lung cancer. For more information visit go2.org.
About the International Lung Cancer Congress®
For 22 years, Physicians' Education Resource® (PER®) International Lung Cancer Congress® has brought together medical, surgical, and radiation oncologists to foster awareness of state-of-the-art treatments for patients with lung cancer. This year's two-day conference features cutting-edge lectures, panel discussions, multidisciplinary tumor boards, and interactive question-and-answer sessions from leading international and national experts. Faculty share their perspectives and personal experiences on the clinical challenges and ongoing controversies in lung cancer management.
About Physicians' Education Resource®, LLC (PER®)
Since 1995, PER® has been dedicated to advancing cancer care through professional education and now advances patient care and treatment strategies on a wide variety of chronic illnesses and diseases. In 2016, PER® initiated continuing medical education (CME) programming in the cardiovascular and endocrinology areas. While expanding into topics outside of oncology, PER® stands as the leading provider of live, online, and print CME activities related to oncology and hematology. The high-quality, evidence-based activities feature leading distinguished experts who focus on the application of practice-changing advances. PER® is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education and the California Board of Registered Nursing. PER® is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America.
Julia Spiess Lewis
“As an organization committed to saving lives and increasing survivorship for all people impacted by lung cancer by ensuring access to screenings, testing and treatments, we are proud to present Dr. Carbone with this award,” said Bonnie J. Addario, co-founder of GO2. “We recognize Dr. Carbone’s commitment to increasing access to comprehensive biomarker testing to ensure patients can receive the most effective treatments.”
Dr. Carbone is Professor of Internal Medicine and serves as Director of the James Thoracic Center at The Ohio State University Medical Center (OSUMC) where he oversees thoracic oncology and translational lung cancer research, with a focus on genetics, targeted therapies, immunotherapy, and tumor-associated immunosuppression mechanisms. He also co-directs Translational Immuno-Oncology Program in the Pelotonia Institute for Immuno-Oncology.
Dr. Carbone has more than 300 peer-reviewed publications, books and review articles, has served on several NCI grant review panels, including the clinical program project parent committee, and has continuous NCI funding since early in his career. He has served on the Board of Scientific Counselors for NCI, and is past Chair of the Lung Biology subcommittee for the Eastern Cooperative Oncology Group and Past President of the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC). Dr. Carbone is also a past Chair of the Addario Lung Cancer Medical Institute (ALCMI). He is currently co-chair of the NCI/CTEP Thoracic Malignancies Steering Committee. He graduated summa cum laude from Amherst College in 1977 and received an MD and PhD in Molecular Biology and Genetics at Johns Hopkins University in 1985.
“This is a disease with unacceptable outcomes but there are many promising new therapies, and we are dedicated to working toward more each day,” said Dr. Carbone. “As a cancer survivor myself, I know what it’s like to get a life-changing diagnosis and I’m honored that GO2, a leader in patient advocacy and lung cancer awareness, has recognized my work in creating cutting-edge treatments for patients.”
Past Bonnie J. Addario Lectureship Award recipients:
– 2022: Dr. Rafael Rosell, past Director of the Cancer Biology and Precision Medicine Program at the Catalan Institute of Oncology, Hospital Germans Trias i Pujol: Chief Scientific Officer, Chairman and Founder of Pangaea Oncology SL.
– 2021: Heather Wakelee, MD, FASCO, Professor of Medicine and Chief of the Division of Oncology at Stanford University and Deputy Director of the Stanford Cancer Institute.
– 2020: Charles Swanton, MD, PhD, FRCP, FMedSci, FRS senior group leader at the Francis Crick Institute
– 2019: Solange Peters, MD, Head of Medical Oncology and Chair of Thoracic Oncology at the Centre Hospitalier Universitaire Vaudois (CHUV) in Lausanne, Switzerland
– 2018: Vassiliki A. Papadimitrakopoulou, MD, Chief of Thoracic Medical Oncology, Department of Thoracic/Head and Neck Medical Oncology, University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
– 2017: Frances A. Shepherd, MD, FRCPC, Senior Staff Physician, Princess Margaret Cancer Centre; Professor of Medicine, University of Toronto Faculty of Medicine
– 2016: Giorgio Vittorio Scagliotti, MD, Professor of Oncology, University of Torino; Head of the Department of Oncology and Chief of the Division of Medical Oncology, San Luigi Hospital, Torino, Italy
– 2015: Fred R. Hirsch, MD, PhD, Professor of Medicine, University of Colorado School of Medicine
– 2014: Roy S. Herbst, MD, PhD, Ensign Professor of Medicine and Chief of Medical Oncology, Yale Cancer Center
– 2013: Tony Mok, MD, Professor in the Department of Clinical Oncology, Chinese University of
Hong Kong in Prince of Wales Hospital in Hong Kong
– 2012: D. Ross Camidge, MD, PhD, Director of the Thoracic Oncology Clinical Program and Associate Director for Clinical Research, Colorado University Cancer Center
– 2011: William Pao, MD, PhD, Associate Professor of Medicine, Ingram Associate Professor of Cancer Research; Director, Personalized Cancer Medicine, Vanderbilt Ingram Cancer Center
– 2010: David R. Gandara, MD, Associate Director, Clinical Research, UC Davis Cancer Center
– 2009: Harvey Pass, MD, BA, Director of the Division of Thoracic Surgery and Chief of Thoracic Surgery, New York University Medical Center
– 2008: Paul A. Bunn, Jr. MD, Principal Investigator and Director, University of Colorado Cancer Center
About GO2 for Lung Cancer
GO2 for Lung Cancer relentlessly confronts lung cancer on every front, every day, for everyone. Founded by patients and survivors, we are dedicated to increasing survival for those at risk, diagnosed and living with lung cancer. For more information visit go2.org.
About the International Lung Cancer Congress®
For 22 years, Physicians' Education Resource® (PER®) International Lung Cancer Congress® has brought together medical, surgical, and radiation oncologists to foster awareness of state-of-the-art treatments for patients with lung cancer. This year's two-day conference features cutting-edge lectures, panel discussions, multidisciplinary tumor boards, and interactive question-and-answer sessions from leading international and national experts. Faculty share their perspectives and personal experiences on the clinical challenges and ongoing controversies in lung cancer management.
About Physicians' Education Resource®, LLC (PER®)
Since 1995, PER® has been dedicated to advancing cancer care through professional education and now advances patient care and treatment strategies on a wide variety of chronic illnesses and diseases. In 2016, PER® initiated continuing medical education (CME) programming in the cardiovascular and endocrinology areas. While expanding into topics outside of oncology, PER® stands as the leading provider of live, online, and print CME activities related to oncology and hematology. The high-quality, evidence-based activities feature leading distinguished experts who focus on the application of practice-changing advances. PER® is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education and the California Board of Registered Nursing. PER® is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America.
Julia Spiess Lewis
Perry Communications Group
+1 916-601-8282
julia@perrycom.com