cloudEQ Named New Relic Services Partner of the Year
Celebrating an excellent partnershipCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES , July 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- "This award recognizes our joint efforts in serving clients around the globe over the past several years. Together, we have made significant progress in delivering value using observability at the technical and business levels for customer teams"
"Being recognized by New Relic as their 2023 Services Partner of the Year demonstrates the collaboration and trust New Relic and cloudEQ have developed as we work together to help our mutual customers realize ambitious business results using observability. We are mutually committed to customers achieving the expected business outcomes and results they seek from choosing New Relic for their observability strategy."
Learn more about cloudEQ and New Relic’s full-stack observability solutions at cloudeq.com
About cloudEQ:
cloudEQ is a professional services company with hundreds of certified experts in New Relic, Microsoft, Amazon, Google, ServiceNow, Big Panda, Virtana, and much more. We are Fortune 100 executives, experienced leaders, and technical experts with a mission to provide experience-based cloud services. With experience on both sides of the table, cloudEQ offers a depth and breadth of knowledge you can leverage as your own. When it comes to our teams, we maintain an in-house training and learning center to ensure we’re always learning and building the right team for you.
Our vision and mission to deliver cloud technology services with a focus on our client's needs first. EQ in business is the commitment to focusing on understanding client and employee success as a core component to the company's activities. At cloudEQ our clients and employees come first and we are proud to be serving them both.
Services include:
Observability • FinOps • Security • DevSecOps • Security • Cloud Migrations • Application Development • Managed Services
Locations: United States • Canada • Europe • India
