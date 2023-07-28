Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,194 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 472,213 in the last 365 days.

cloudEQ Named New Relic Services Partner of the Year

cloudEQ Logo

cloudEQ Logo

Celebrating an excellent partnership

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES , July 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- "This award recognizes our joint efforts ​in ​serving clients around the globe over the past several years. Together, we have made significant progress in delivering value using observability at the technical and business levels for customer teams"

"Being recognized by New Relic as their 2023 Services Partner of the Year demonstrates the collaboration and trust New Relic and cloudEQ have developed as we work together to help our mutual customers realize ambitious business results using observability. We are mutually committed to customers achieving the expected business outcomes and results they seek from choosing New Relic for their observability strategy."

"We are Fortune 100 executives, experienced leaders, and technical experts with a mission to provide experience-based cloud services. With experience on both sides of the table, cloudEQ offers a depth and breadth of knowledge you can leverage as your own. When it comes to our teams, we maintain an in-house training and learning center to ensure we’re always learning and building the right team for you." ​-​​ ​VP Alliances & Channels North America, New Relic

"Our vision and mission to deliver cloud technology services with a focus on our client's needs first. EQ in business is the commitment to focusing on understanding client and employee success as a core component to the company's activities. At  cloudEQ our clients and employees come first and we are proud to be serving them both." - VP Sales & Marketing, cloudEQ

Learn more about cloudEQ and New Relic’s full-stack observability solutions at ​cloudeq.com​​

About cloudEQ:
cloudEQ is a professional services company with hundreds of certified experts in New Relic, Microsoft, Amazon, Google, ServiceNow, Big Panda, Virtana, and much more. We are Fortune 100 executives, experienced leaders, and technical experts with a mission to provide experience-based cloud services. With experience on both sides of the table, cloudEQ offers a depth and breadth of knowledge you can leverage as your own. When it comes to our teams, we maintain an in-house training and learning center to ensure we’re always learning and building the right team for you.

Our vision and mission to deliver cloud technology services with a focus on our client's needs first. EQ in business is the commitment to focusing on understanding client and employee success as a core component to the company's activities. At cloudEQ our clients and employees come first and we are proud to be serving them both.

Services include:
Observability • FinOps • Security • DevSecOps • Security • Cloud Migrations • Application Development • Managed Services

Locations: United States • Canada • Europe • India

Sean Barker
cloudEQ
+1 872-263-8210
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

You just read:

cloudEQ Named New Relic Services Partner of the Year

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Food & Beverage Industry, International Organizations, Retail, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more