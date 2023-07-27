The Ambassador of Turkmenistan presented his credentials to the President of the Republic of Singapore

On 25 July 2023, the ceremony of presenting credentials by the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan to the Republic of Singapore (with residence in Seoul) B.Durdyev to the President of the Republic of Singapore Halimah Yacob took place.

During the conversation, the President of the Republic of Singapore conveyed warm greetings and best wishes to the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and expressed interest in expanding Turkmen-Singapore relations.

In this context, it was confirmed that Turkmenistan and Singapore have great opportunities for the development of bilateral mutually beneficial cooperation in various areas, including political and diplomatic, trade and economic, financial, medical, processing industries, information technology, fuel and energy, transport and logistics , urban planning and cultural and humanitarian.