News Butterfly To Launch a Multi language News App

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- https://newsbutterfly.com/ To Launch a Multi language News App . News Butterfly is a user friendly News / Content aggregator in a dynamic and futuristic market ,which revolves around aggregating and curating very selective news content, articles, blog posts ,videos and other forms of multi media from a very wide range of sources, such as: very reputable global online news papers / news organizations ,magazines ,blogs ,social media & TV networks " said project engineer S. Siddique.News Butterfly niche are categories such as : Women Based Issues, Women Empowerment, Entertainment, Sports, Lifestyle, Fashion , Celebrities, Teens, Youth, Shopping, Health, Tech, Business, AI, US News, World News and several others. In each category, stories are listed with a headline and pictures, and the user can scroll down to view more stories. Said spokesperson Barbara.We Must Meet LLC is to soon launch https://cinemaonweb.com/ a unique multi purpose Pay- Per -View Multiplex. Just like 'AMC ' are exhibitors controlling and operating a chain of brick and mortar Multiplexes , 'Cinema on Web’ are USA based exhibitors, and will be controlling and operating a chain of Virtual Multiplexes globally ,where film Production Studios & Web Based content owners can release and stream their new movies ,Web Series & OTT Content". Said Rahil Manji -the global head co -ordinator of We Must Meet LLC Projects.For the unversed -We Must Meet LLC , the backers of News Butterfly have also successfully launched https://wemustmeet.com/ -a unique multi purpose Video Conferencing cum Webinar platform ,which transcends the border of regular video conferencing towards hosting and streaming large events like Interviews , Concerts, Seminars, Political Rallies, Town Halls ,and Fund Raisers".Said co -founder Ish Patil