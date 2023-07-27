Barbie -Margot Robbie Covered Non -Stop on News Butterfly

Submit Release
Margot Robbie Knew She Was Meant For The Barbie Movie”
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 'New Butterfly ' Brings Barbie -Margot Robbie 's sensational news round the clock .

'News Butterfly' is a user friendly News / Content aggregator in a dynamic and futuristic market ,which revolves around aggregating and curating VERY SELECTIVE news content , articles , blog posts ,videos and other forms of multi media from a very wide range of sources, such as: very reputable global online news papers / news organizations ,magazines ,blogs ,social media & TV networks.

'News Butterfly' niche are categories such as : Women Based Issues, Women Empowerment, Entertainment, Sports, Lifestyle, Fashion, Celebrities, Teens, Youth , Shopping, Health, Tech, Business, AI, US News, World News and several others. In each category, stories are listed with a headline and pictures, and the user can scroll down to view more stories. Swiping between categories is incredibly smooth, with super fast load times". said Rahil Manji, the Global Head co - ordinator of We Must Meet LLC Projects.

For the unversed -We Must Meet LLC , the founders of 'News Butterfly ' have also successfully launched https://wemustmeet.com/ a unique multi purpose Video Conferencing cum Webinar platform ,which transcends the border of regular video conferencing towards hosting and streaming large events like Interviews , Concerts , Seminars, Political Rallies Town Halls ,and Fund Raisers.

