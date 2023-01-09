Submit Release
CINEMA ON WEB & PUBLIC LIVE CAST ARE DIFFERENT FROM NETFLIX & AMAZON PRIME

CINEMA ON WEB

Public Live Cast

Cinema on Web & Public Live Cast are technically geared to deliver over 20 Million plus Pay-Per-Views of each major new film & live event.””
— Co -Founder - M. Mason
UNITED STATES, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- https://www.cinemaonweb.com/
https://publiclivecast.com/
https://wemustmeet.com/

WE MUST MEET LLC are soon to launch :
1 ) ‘CINEMA ON WEB': https://cinemaonweb.com/ -OTT Platform / Pay -Per -View Multiplex Screens for streaming Brand New Movies / Web Movies / Web Series.

2 ) 'PUBLIC LIVE CAST' https://publiclivecast.com - Pay -Per View Multi Channels for streaming Live Sports events / large Concerts / Seminar / Talk Shows / Town Halls, Education and Health Care Events.

EXAMPLE :
The most popular Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who may run for the Presidency in 2024 , conducted a live virtual rally on Public Live Cast ,which was attended by over 700,000 people. Please see video link of the same in this link: https://wemustmeet.com/governor-ron-desantis/

USP:
CINEMA ON WEB & PUBLIC LIVE CAST ARE DIFFERENT FROM NETFLIX & AMAZON PRIME.
"Unlike Netflix -‘ https://www.cinemaonweb.com/ & https://publiclivecast.com/ are not subscription based business models , but serve as multi purpose Exhibitors , like the AMC chain of theaters - Pay-Per-View business model". said co-founder Pooja A. Patil, who is also an educationist, overseeing numerous educational institutions of Dr Ajeenkya D.Y. Patil Group, which is a house hold name in the field of Education, Health Care & Sports in Asia .

"For the unversed, We Must LLC has also successfully launched https://wemustmeet.com/ -a Made in USA Video Conferencing and Webinar Platform , which transcends the border of regular video conferencing towards hosting large virtual events linked to Health Care, Education ,Political Rallies, and Fund Raisers." said co-founder Ish Patil .

Rahil Manji the global Tech Co-ordinator of We Must LLC projects says " https://wemustmeet.com/ is powered and managed by one of the the most experienced tech company 'IOTUM' , a leader in video and audio solutions for the last twenty years ".

We Must LLC is soon to launch https://wemustmeet.com/our-ventures/ Theme Parks, Boutique Hotels, Resorts, and Restaurants,” says says Investment co-ordinator, Kunal Patel / https://hexagon.com/

DISCLAIMER:
ALL VIDEO CONTENT STREAMING ON 'CINEMA ON https://www.cinemaonweb.com/ & https://publiclivecast.com/ ARE FREE DEMO EXAMPLES(FREELY AVAILABLE ON THE PUBLIC SQUARE & SOCIAL MEDIA ), SHOW CASING THE HIGH QUALITY OF CINEMATIC CONTENT 'CINEMA ON WEB’ MULTI SCREENS & 'PUBLIC LIVE CAST' MULTI CHANNELS WILL SOON STREAM AND PROVIDE TO VIEWERS WORLD WIDE. NONE OF THESE DEMO VIDEOS ARE FOR SALE, RENT, SUBSCRIPTION OR PAY - PER - VIEW.

M . Mason
We Must Meet LLC
