FOLLOWING VERDICTS AGAINST WEINSTEIN AND MASTERSON, STEVE WYNN IS FINED $10 MILLION
Attorney’s Battle with Steve Wynn, First CEO of a Public Company Ousted in Wake of the “Me Too” Movement, Ends with $10M Fine for Claims of Sexual MisconductLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, July 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- “After more than five years of litigation taking place in Nevada, Massachusetts and California and addressing issues in State Court, District Courts, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, and the U.S. Supreme Court, we are pleased with today’s $10 million fine by the Nevada Gaming Control Board against Mr. Wynn,” stated Jordan Matthews, partner in the law firm of Weinberg Gonser LLP.
“The inception of the litigation against Mr. Wynn was our client’s allegation that Mr. Wynn forced a manicurist to have sex with him in 2005 and that our client, as the woman’s supervisor, ‘filed a detailed report to the casino’s human-resources department recounting the episode’ and ‘Mr. Wynn paid a $7.5 million settlement to the manicurist based on the allegations’ that was covered-up and not disclosed to gaming regulators in Nevada and Massachusetts,” continued Matthews.
“Our client’s allegation was the foundation of the Wall Street Journal’s expose published on January 26, 2018, entitled, ‘Dozens of People Recount Pattern of Sexual Misconduct by Las Vegas Mogul Steve Wynn,’ and led to Mr. Wynn’s resignation from Wynn Resorts, resignation as Chairman of the Republican finance committee, and resulted in a $20 million fine by the Nevada Gaming Control Board and $35 million fine by the Massachusetts Gaming Commission, each against Wynn Resorts in 2019,” said Matthews.
“As we have stated from the outset of this litigation, original case number: 2:18-cv-01685-MMD-GWF, our goal has been to vigorously protect our client’s rights and to seek justice. We remain steadfastly committed to the pursuit of justice and are pleased that the unwavering commitment to this principle has culminated with today’s $10 million fine,” Matthews concluded.
After Hours Contact: 213.300.8996
Our client, Jordan Matthews, Esq., partner at Weinberg Gonser LLP, is available for comment.
Devon Blaine / Adam Ruseling
The Blaine Group, Inc.
+1 310-360-1499
adam@blainegroupinc.com