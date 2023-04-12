SUPREME COURT FILING AGAINST STEVE WYNN IN CIVIL RICO CASE AMIDST ALVIN BRAGG’S LAWSUIT AGAINST JIM JORDAN

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jordan Matthews, Esq., partner at Weinberg Gonser Frost LLP, lead counsel in the RICO case against Steve Wynn, today filed a petition for writ of certiorari in the Supreme Court of the United States in the civil RICO matter, Angelica Limcaco v Steve Wynn, et. al. (Ninth Circuit Case No. 21-56285).
“Today we filed a petition for writ of certiorari in the United States Supreme Court in the civil RICO case against Steve Wynn. The petition directly coincides with the prior action by the DOJ against Steve Wynn for an alleged violation of the Foreign Agents Registration Act (“FARA”) tied to his alleged efforts to influence the Trump Administration,” Matthews said. “The FARA complaint alleged, ‘among the chief purposes of FARA is to inform the American public of the activities of agents in the United States working for foreign principals to influence U.S. Government officials or the American Public,’ and Steve Wynn’s ‘conduct was motivated by his desire to protect his business interests in the [People’s Republic of China],’” Matthews continued. “We look forward to the Supreme Court’s review of our petition.”
The petition follows several months of high profile legal news including the indictment of former President Donald Trump by a Manhattan Grand Jury, Alvin Braggs’ recent lawsuit against Jim Jordan, and the debate about whether former Vice President Mike Pence will be compelled to testify about the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
“In December 2020, after a thorough investigation, we filed a civil RICO case in Central District, California on behalf of Angelica Limcaco and against Steve Wynn, et. al. over alleged attempts to use improper payments and influence to elevate Wynn Las Vegas’ counsel to the position of a judge in the Nevada District Court and to dismiss Limcaco’s case. We alleged that this directly coincided with Wynn’s efforts to salvage gaming licenses in Massachusetts on a $2.6 billion casino project set to open in June 2019—the licenses were threatened with being revoked due to an investigation by the Massachusetts Gaming Commission triggered by the Plaintiff.
We alleged a pattern of improper influence under the RICO statute, which directly coincided with Wynn’s alleged involvement in lobbying the prior Administration in violation of the Foreign Agents Registration Act, which substantiates the veracity of our claims and similarly alleges that Wynn ‘was motivated by his desire to protect his business interests in the PRC,’” Matthews added.
The court’s subsequent dismissal of the DOJ’s action against Steve Wynn, while disappointing, directly coincides with the DOJ’s current action against Fugees Rapper Pras Michel for his alleged involvement in the 1MDB scandal.
While we respectfully disagree with the ruling by the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, we are encouraged by several important considerations that directly coincide with our RICO action:
First, the DOJ’s action was dismissed without prejudice and can be re-filed.
Second, the court made it clear that it reached its decision “without ever considering whether Wynn was a PRC agent or not.”
Third, the court made it clear that the “Government could still attempt to impose criminal sanctions” on Wynn.
Fourth, in connection with Wynn’s alleged lobbying efforts on behalf of the Chinese government, Wynn announced a $2 billion expansion in Macau and the Macau government passed legislation limiting the number of gaming licenses, where shares of Wynn Resorts, Ltd. jumped 10%.
Fifth, the court only held that it cannot compel Steve Wynn to register under FARA retroactively if he is no longer performing lobbying work, Matthews concluded.
To view a copy of the petition for writ of certiorari filed in the Supreme Court of the United States in the civil RICO matter, Angelica Limcaco v Steve Wynn, et. al. (Ninth Circuit Case No. 21-56285), visit https://spaces.hightail.com/space/CpPZyZlXen.
