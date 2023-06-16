SUPREME COURT RULING ON RICO LITIGATION DOES NOT DETER ATTORNEYS AMIDST DONALD TRUMP INDICTMENT
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- “We are not deterred by the Supreme Court’s ruling. Our goal from the very outset of this case, #22-995, has been to vigorously protect our client’s rights and to seek justice—we will continue to do so,” stated Jordan Matthews, lead counsel on the case and a partner at Weinberg Gonser LLP.
“In direct connection with our RICO allegations, we firmly alleged that Steve Wynn and Elliott Broidy called Donald Trump in August 2017 in an effort to lobby the Department of Justice and the President of the United States to drop civil forfeiture proceedings related to the 1MDB investigation. We noted in October 2022 that the National Archives and Records Administration’s (‘NARA’) efforts to obtain missing documents from Mar-a-Lago may very well contain further evidence of Steve Wynn’s alleged attempts to continually lobby the Trump Administration to protect his business interests in Macau,” Matthews continued.
“We are encouraged by the DOJ’s appeal of its case against Steve Wynn for an alleged violation of the Foreign Agents Registration Act in its effort to prevent ‘gamesmanship,’ amidst the Donald Trump indictment surrounding an alleged mishandling of classified documents. We will continue to seek justice,” he concluded.
Our client, Jordan Matthews, Esq., partner at Weinberg Gonser LLP, lead counsel in the RICO case against Steve Wynn, is available for comment.
PRESS CONTACTS:
Adam Ruseling
Devon Blaine
The Blaine Group, Inc.
310.360.1499
adam@blainegroupinc.com
devon@blainegroupinc.com
24 Hours – 213.300.8996
Devon Blaine / Adam Ruseling
“In direct connection with our RICO allegations, we firmly alleged that Steve Wynn and Elliott Broidy called Donald Trump in August 2017 in an effort to lobby the Department of Justice and the President of the United States to drop civil forfeiture proceedings related to the 1MDB investigation. We noted in October 2022 that the National Archives and Records Administration’s (‘NARA’) efforts to obtain missing documents from Mar-a-Lago may very well contain further evidence of Steve Wynn’s alleged attempts to continually lobby the Trump Administration to protect his business interests in Macau,” Matthews continued.
“We are encouraged by the DOJ’s appeal of its case against Steve Wynn for an alleged violation of the Foreign Agents Registration Act in its effort to prevent ‘gamesmanship,’ amidst the Donald Trump indictment surrounding an alleged mishandling of classified documents. We will continue to seek justice,” he concluded.
Our client, Jordan Matthews, Esq., partner at Weinberg Gonser LLP, lead counsel in the RICO case against Steve Wynn, is available for comment.
PRESS CONTACTS:
Adam Ruseling
Devon Blaine
The Blaine Group, Inc.
310.360.1499
adam@blainegroupinc.com
devon@blainegroupinc.com
24 Hours – 213.300.8996
Devon Blaine / Adam Ruseling
The Blaine Group, Inc.
+1 310-360-1499
adam@blainegroupinc.com