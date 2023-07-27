Construction temporarily closes portion of Highway 73

BISMARCK, N.D. – Construction is scheduled to temporarily close a portion of North Dakota Highway 73 beginning Monday, July 31.



The closure will run from approximately 5 miles east of Johnsons Corner to the intersection of ND 22.



A detour is in place for eastbound traffic on ND 73 to use ND 23 at Johnsons Corner. Westbound traffic on ND 73 should use ND 22 and take ND 23 west back to ND 73.



This roundabout construction project began this spring. The future roundabout will be located at the intersection of highways 73 and 22.



The closure will be in place until mid-September.



The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.



For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.



MEDIA CONTACT:



David Finley

drfinley@nd.gov

701-328-4444

