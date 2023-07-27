Sexual-assault-evidence opinion filing tomorrow

On July 28 at 10 a.m., the Supreme Court will file its opinion in Doe v. Superior Court (Mountain View School District). The issues are: (1) Is evidence that a plaintiff in a civil action suffered a prior sexual assault admissible for impeachment purposes or inadmissible as a claim that the plaintiff did not suffer injury? (2) If admissible, what procedures and quantum of proof are required to admit such evidence?
