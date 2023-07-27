Div. Three of the First District Court of Appeal yesterday, for the second time, dismissed an appeal from an order for an involuntary commitment of a man with a developmental disability who was found to be “a danger to self or others” because the one-year commitment order has expired, but this time making two holdings.
You just read:
C.A. Dismisses Appeal as Moot Because Order Has Expired—As the Panel Did Last Year
