Proposition 36 Doesn’t Bar Pretrial Mental Health Diversion

The First District Court of Appeal has rejected the position of the Office of Attorney General that a 2024 voter-enacted measure cracking down on possessors of hard drugs with two or more priors are ineligible for pre-trial mental health diversion.

