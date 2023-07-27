Supreme Court clears the way for two more gubernatorial pardons

The Supreme Court today acceded to Governor Gavin Newsom’s request for recommendations that allow him to issue two pardons. A court recommendation is constitutionally required before a governor can grant clemency to anyone who has been “twice convicted of a felony.”
