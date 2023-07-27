Feature Documentary Gotaways: The Hidden Border Crisis debuts on EpochTV on July 28
Feature Documentary Gotaways: The Hidden Border Crisis explores the reality of the ongoing crisis at the southern border, debuts on EpochTV on July 28NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Feature documentary Gotaways: The Hidden Border Crisis by director Charlotte Cuthbertson will debut to worldwide audiences on EpochTV on July 28 at 7:30 p.m. EST.
“Gotaways” is the first documentary of its kind—a high-energy, fast-paced, front-row seat inside the biggest border crisis in America’s history through the lens of state and local law enforcement, ranchers, and those impacted by illegal immigration.
A two-year investigation, the film takes the audience to a small border county in Texas to show the reality of life at the southern border, and more specifically, how the 1.7 million individuals who initially evade Border Patrol attempt to make their way farther into the United States. They are known as "gotaways."
Showcasing exclusive footage and interviews, the documentary unearths raw, real-life stories that reveal what it's like to live on the U.S.–Mexico border and how the crisis ultimately affects all of America. Viewers will witness police car chases and arrests, as well as hear from local leaders and ranchers who are pleading with the state and federal governments to intervene.
The film sheds light on the ripple effects—both near and far beyond the border—of the millions of illegal immigrants pouring into the United States, 6.7 million of whom have been apprehended since the beginning of the Biden administration.
Experts interviewed and featured in the documentary include Rodney Scott, former U.S. Border Patrol chief; Brad Coe, Kinney County sheriff; Brent Smith, Kinney County attorney; Henry Garcia, Kinney County EMS director; Cole Hill, ranch manager in Kinney County; Ben Binnion, wildlife biologist and general manager for a ranch in Maverick County, Paul Edinburg, lieutenant constable from Galveston, Texas; Eliza Diaz, Brackett School superintendent in Kinney County; Marlene Castro, Border Patrol supervisory agent; and others.
About her first documentary, director/producer/writer Cuthbertson said: “As a senior border security reporter for The Epoch Times, I initially covered the topic by traveling to the border from New York or Washington, DC. In 2021, I decided the best way to tell the story was to live it. I moved to a small Texas county on the border and gained a whole new perspective of what my neighbors, local ranchers, and local law enforcement were forced to deal with. I decided to focus on one population of illegal immigrants that's often overlooked by mainstream media: the ‘gotaways.’ No one knows who they are, where they're from, or where in the United States they're going. I spent hundreds of hours with local law enforcement to understand the human smuggling issue, and I spoke to ranchers whose properties have become highways for gotaways. I hope to bring you to this county to get an idea of what's happening every day and to meet the people who are trying to make a difference.”
Producer and editor Kay Rubacek said she was honored to join the project. "Seeing the border first-hand impacted me viscerally, and working on this project will allow me to help more Americans experience that. I was also shocked to find out that so many Americans are actively going to the border and involving themselves in human smuggling. I could immediately see that Charlotte had unique access to a very important story that needs to be told."
For more information about the documentary, visit Gotawaysfilm.com.
About EpochTV: EpochTV is the streaming platform of The Epoch Times, featuring exclusive programming, which includes news programs, talk shows, award-winning documentaries, lifestyle shows and entertainment movies.
