EINPresswire.com/ -- ‘Gender Transformation: The Untold Realities’ Wins Best POV Documentary Award at Manhattan Film Festival and Is Selected for The IndieFEST Film Awards
EpochTV is proud to announce that the groundbreaking Epoch Original documentary, “Gender Transformation: The Untold Realities” has been awarded Best POV Documentary at the Manhattan Film Festival 2023. The film’s award marks the recognition for its exceptional storytelling, impactful message, and outstanding contribution to the world of cinema.
In addition to this remarkable achievement, Gender Transformation: The Untold Realities has also been chosen as an official selection for The INDIEFest Film Awards. This recognition further solidifies the film's status as a distinguished documentary film with audiences and critics alike.
Gender Transformation: The Untold Realities has captivated viewers with its moving narrative, truthful investigative approach, and heartfelt storytelling. The film examines the topic of transgenderism and youth, exploring the roles played by the education system, the medical and pharmaceutical industries, the financial interests behind the transgender movement, and the societal and political mechanisms at work.
"We are honored and deeply humbled to receive this esteemed award," said Tobias Elvhage, producer, director, and writer of the film. "Creating this documentary was a labor of compassion for those who were brave enough to share their truths about what is happening to our youth, and we are thrilled to see the film's message resonate with audiences worldwide."
The Manhattan Film Festival and The INDIEFest Film Awards are committed to showcasing exceptional works of cinema, and Gender Transformation: The Untold Realities stood out among the many entries. These recognitions highlight the dedication and talent of the entire Epoch Original production team along with the courageous truth tellers featured in the film, from detransitioners to teachers, therapists and physicians.
As Gender Transformation: The Untold Realities continues its journey of reaching audiences worldwide, EpochTV looks forward to sharing the film and inspiring important conversations.
For more information about Gender Transformation: The Untold Realities, please visit GenderTransformation.com.
ABOUT GENDER TRANSFORMATION: THE UNTOLD REALITIES
The film explores the origin of transgenderism in youth and follows the journeys of several transgender young people and their families. The docudrama will reveal what actually happens to some youth who started the process to change their gender and the implications involved.
The film tells the real life stories of several transgender youth and their experiences at various stages of their transition journeys, through live interviews and reenactments. Experts interviewed and featured in the film include Dr. Michael Laidlaw, endocrinologist; Dr. Katherine Welch, physician; Dr. Miriam Grossman, author and public speaker; therapist and social worker Pamela Garfield; attorney Erin Friday; Kali Fontanilla, founder, Exodus Institute/teacher; Christy Lozano, teacher/United States Air Force veteran; author/activist Walt Heyer, founder of Sexchangeregret.com, investigative writer Jennifer Bilek, and others.
ABOUT EPOCHTV
About EpochTV: EpochTV is the streaming platform of The Epoch Times, featuring exclusive programming, which includes news programs, talk shows, award-winning documentaries, lifestyle shows and entertainment movies. Please visit EpochTV.com to subscribe.
