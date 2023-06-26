Critically Acclaimed Feature Docudrama Gender Transformation: The Untold Realities Debuts To Great Success On EpochTV
l-r, Pamela Garfield, Dr. Katherine Welch, Tobias Elvhage, YiYuan Chang, Erin Friday, Roman Balmakov at Manhattan Film Festival
Special Panel Discussion Now Available on EpochTV
The more I investigated the topic of gender transformation in today's youth, the more I saw that it had become a sensitive and even political subject. I wanted to understand the mechanisms behind it.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On the heels of its world theatrical premiere at Manhattan Film Festival, feature docudrama Gender Transformation:The Untold Realities by award-winning director Tobias Elvhage debuted worldwide on EpochTV on June 19.
— director, Tobias Elvhage
Gender Transformation: The Untold Realities examines the topic of transgenderism and youth, exploring the roles played by the education system, the medical and pharmaceutical industries, the financial interests behind the transgender movement, and the societal and political mechanisms at work. Since its debut, EpochTV original production has garnered over 127,000 views.
Official Trailer: Gender Transformation: The Untold Realities
Additionally, a special panel held after the world premiere at Manhattan Film Festival on the evening of June 16th was streamed live on EpochTV and can be watched now on the channel. The panel, moderated by Facts Matter host Roman Balmakov, featured the film's director Tobias Elvhage and executive producer YiYuan Chang, as well as experts featured in the film, Dr. Katherine Welch, attorney Erin Friday, therapist and licensed clinical social worker Pamela Garfield. Since its initial live airing, the panel discussion has received over 45,000 views.
EpochTV subscribers may view the panel here: https://www.theepochtimes.com/gender-transformation-live-panel-discussion-after-manhattan-film-festival-premiere-tobias-elvhage-yiyuan-chang-dr-katherine-welch-pamela-garfield-an_5332685.html
The film explores the origin of transgenderism in youth and follows the journeys of several transgender young people and their families. The docudrama will reveal what actually happens to some youth who started the process to change their gender and the implications involved. The film tells the real life stories of several transgender youth and their experiences at various stages of their transition journeys, through live interviews and re-enactments.
Other experts interviewed and featured in the film include Dr. Michael Laidlaw, endocrinologist; Dr. Miriam Grossman, author and public speaker; Kali Fontanilla, founder, Exodus Institute/teacher; Christy Lozano, teacher/United States Air Force veteran; author/activist Walt Heyer, founder of Sexchangeregret.com, investigative writer Jennifer Bilek, and others.
CEO of Fenix Film, Tobias Elvhage is an award-winning producer and director with a passion for engaging and touching stories. He has studied at Berghs School of Communication and Stockholm Media School. His most recent productions range from the "haute cuisine" docuseries Taste of France, to historical and contemporary documentaries, to docuseries with re-enactments. His film Pure Life was voted Best Short Film at the LA Documentary Film Festival and was named winner at the European Cinematography Awards. The short is an official selection of the upcoming Toronto Beaches Film Festival.
For more information about the documentary, visit Gendertransformation.com.
About EpochTV: EpochTV is the streaming platform of The Epoch Times, featuring exclusive programming, which includes investigative news analysis, in-depth interviews, and award-winning documentaries. Please visit EpochTV.com to subscribe.
