ADH - ATELIER de Hoteles names David Torres new Corporate Commercial Director

David Torres, Corporate Commercial Director of ADH - ATELIER de Hoteles stated the following: “It’s a great honor to join ADH - ATELIER de Hoteles and to put on the Artelero jersey, which is worn by artists in the creation of truly unforgettable experienc

Allow me to give a warm welcome to David, who is joining the ADH - ATELIER de Hoteles family. David has a solid background in the trends and conditions of the tourist market” — Oliver Reinhart, CEO of GrupoBD

CANCUN, QUINTANA ROO, MéXICO, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ADH - ATELIER de Hoteles, the Mexican hotel group known for its innovative Handcrafted Hospitality® concept announced the designation of David Torres as its new Corporate Commercial Director.

Oliver Reinhart, CEO of GrupoBD said “Allow me to give a warm welcome to David, who is joining the ADH - ATELIER de Hoteles family. Supported by his team, he is now responsible for guiding ADH’s strategy to increase sales and position products and services at a global level. David has a solid background in the trends and conditions of the tourist market, as well as an impressive leadership capacity and entrepreneurial mentality. Thus, we are sure that he will do an outstanding job in our organization”.

David has a more than 20-year track record in the hospitality industry. He has collaborated with companies such as RIU Hotels & Resorts, The Excellence Collection and Karisma Hotels & Resorts, in which he held the positions of Director of Sales & Contracting for Canada and the United States, Corporate Director of Sales & Marketing and International Sales & Marketing Director, respectively. Moreover, throughout his career David has specialized in the areas of travel, hospitality and luxury product revenue, and sales strategy and marketing.

David Torres, Corporate Commercial Director of ADH - ATELIER de Hoteles stated the following: “It’s a great honor to join ADH - ATELIER de Hoteles and to put on the Artelero jersey, which is worn by artists in the creation of truly unforgettable experiences —authentic works of art that come directly from the heart”.

Born in Mexico City, David has lived in Cancun for more than 30 years. He holds a bachelor’s degree in International Business from the Tecnológico de Monterrey (ITESM) and carried out specialized studies in Marketing at California State University-Long Beach as well as an MBA-type program in Hotel Management at the Vatel Institute in Nimes and the University of Perpignan in France.

With this designation ADH - ATELIER de Hoteles reinforces its commercial strategy to propel future growth, continuing to strongly position the group’s resorts and always deliver the best experience to travelers that seek the highest expression of hospitality at a global level.