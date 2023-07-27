Cloned U.S. Border Patrol vehicle discovered in Mexico

Calexico, Calif. – Border Patrol agents’ observations led Mexican authorities to a cloned U.S. Border Patrol truck near Mexicali Saturday morning.

On July 22, 2023, at approximately 6:15 a.m., El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents observed an individual cutting the steel international boundary fence, nearly five miles from the Calexico Port of Entry. This observation was relayed to the El Centro Sector Foreign Operations Branch, which notified Mexican authorities. When authorities arrived on scene, they discovered the cloned truck, along with 17 individuals who Border Patrol suspects would soon have been smuggled across the border.

Transnational criminal organizations profit by going to great lengths to smuggle people and contraband into the United States. Impersonating law enforcement officials is both reckless and illegal and is just one example of the smuggling tactics used by these criminal enterprises. CBP law enforcement personnel are aware of this tactic and remain vigilant for this type of illegal activity.

“The men and women of the El Centro Sector Border Patrol thank our partner, Director, Maestro Pedro Ariel Mendivil Garcia, and the Direccion de Seguridad Publica Municipal in Mexicali for their continued support of achieving the common goal of border security,” said Acting Chief Patrol Agent Daniel Parra.

The 17 individuals located with the truck were detained by Mexican authorities. The vehicle was seized by Mexican authorities and the damage made to the international boundary fence was repaired. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.