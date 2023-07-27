Wheel Chocks: A Necessary Towing Tool
Fastway® Trailer Products, maker of the ONESTEP™ stabilizing wheel chocks, recommends that all trailer owners have a set of wheel chocks.
Wheel chocks are wedge-shaped safety instruments placed behind the tires of a vehicle or trailer. Not only do wheel chocks provide extra security, they also prevent any unwanted shifting or moving while the travel trailer is stationary.
— David Lundgreen, Progress Mfg. product engineer
How to Safely Use Wheel Chocks
Fastway® Trailer Products, maker of the ONESTEP™ stabilizing wheel chocks, recommends that all trailer owners have a set of wheel chocks and place them correctly. To do this, ensure that the chock is placed in the center of the tire and is firmly placed against the tire tread. If parked on an uphill grade, place the wheel chocks in front of the front tires. If on a downhill grade, the chocks should be placed behind the rear wheels. If parked on level ground, which is recommended when parking a travel trailer, wheel chocks should be placed on the front and back of the tire.
Hooking and Unhooking the Trailer
Before hooking up or unhooking the travel trailer from the tow vehicle, Fastway instructs trailer owners to ensure their trailer is securely locked in place with wheel chocks. This will prevent the unfortunate accident of runaway trailers. Raising and lowering the trailer jack while the trailer isn’t secure could also cause the trailer to tilt forward or backwards and in extreme cases, tip over.
Fastway® ONESTEP™ Wheel Chocks
The Fastway® ONESTEP™ stabilizing wheel chocks eliminate unwanted wheel movement, providing ultimate trailer stability. The ONESTEP positively locks both wheels securely in place, allowing one to freely move around the trailer, with virtually no wheel movement. The ONESTEP easily slides into place and can be set, locked, and removed from a standing position, making it easy and comfortable to set the chocks in place.
“The ONESTEP offers stability for ATV, horse, cargo and travel trailers,” says David Lundgreen, Progress Mfg. product engineer. “The ONESTEP locks both wheels forward and backwards, virtually eliminating all unwanted movement. Single wheel chocks placed under a single wheel are easily disturbed, kicked, or accidentally removed.”
About Fastway Trailer Products
Fastway® Trailer Products pioneers and creates industry-leading towing products. The products are built-to-last and eliminate trailer hassles by making it easy to hook up, unhook, change tow vehicles or trailers. Each product is designed and tested in the U.S.A, including built-in sway control hitches, state-of-the-art ball mounts, unparalleled scale measuring, and smarter towing gear.
