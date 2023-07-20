Changing Demographics of RVers
While RVing has historically been populated by an older retired generation, reports show that millennials are becoming the top buyers of RVs.
I grew up creating memories in a tent trailer with my siblings and parents and have been grateful to create these same memories with our own children in our travel trailer.”PROVO, UTAH, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the past few years, RVing has become incredibly popular. For many, the ability to escape to the outdoors quickly for a holiday or long weekend without too much planning is what makes this lifestyle so appealing. While RVing has historically been populated by an older retired generation, reports show that millennials are becoming the top buyers of RVs (RV Travel).
— Lori Gilson, Marketing Manager
According to IDS 2023 RV Industry Trends Reports, the current breakdown of RV buyers is as follows:
• Baby Boomers – 22%
• Gen X – 31%
• Millennials – 38%
• Other Generations – 9%
IDS also shows that the median age for RV buyers is 33 years-old, which is a 13-year age drop since 2010. A major reason for this shifting demographic is the pandemic, which limited travel throughout the world, causing Americans to find new ways to vacation. Between January 2020 and 2021, 31% of RV survey respondents claimed they were first time RVers, all aged between 31 to 54 years (Condor).
Lori Gilson, a multi-generational RVer and Equal-i-zer® hitch marketing manager, is excited about the changing demographic and welcomes all new RVers to the lifestyle. "I grew up creating memories in a tent trailer with my siblings and parents and have been grateful to create these same memories with our own children in our travel trailer," said Gilson. "There is nothing like being together around a campfire and sharing a smaller space at night with your family. I am thrilled to see the demographics changing in the RV industry. This means many more families will be able to experience the joy and togetherness that RVing creates."
New technology and online advertising are additional reasons millennials are showing interest in RVing. With the boom of social media, many campsites, National Parks, RV and dealerships are promoting this nomad lifestyle, which in turn highlights a new, adventurous way of living to a younger generation.
Along with the age change, camper diversity and gender demographics are also evolving. The 2022 North American Camping Report showed that 54% of new campers identified as non-white, with a 158% increase of camping in Black communities. There has also been a rise in female RV buyers according to a RV Trader’s report. Between the years of 2021 and 2023, female RV buyers have increased by 10.6% (USA Today).
Jason Harper, product engineering manager, encourages new trailer owners to follow safe towing tips, and use a correctly adjusted weight-distribution hitch with sway control. "Getting used to towing a new trailer can take some time and practice. We've created a “Know Before You Tow” checklist that trailer owners can follow to ensure their Equal-i-zer® hitch is set up correctly and optimized for the safest tow,” said Harper. “If trailer owners follow these steps, they will have a safer, more comfortable ride, and ensure they are enjoying the best protection for their journey.”
With so many demographic changes in the RV industry, it shows that RVing is not only being recognized as a fun and enjoyable vacation option, but is also becoming more accessible to people throughout the United States.
For more information on the Equal-i-zer® Hitch, please contact Natalie Marz.
Phone: 385-203-1750
Email: Natalie.Marz@dextergroup.com
About Equal-i-zer® Hitch:
The Original Equal-i-zer® Sway Control Hitch has kept families safe on the road for more than 75 years. Manufactured from 100% American-made steel, it is the only hitch with Integrated 4-Point Sway Control™️. The result is superior sway control performance, excellent weight distribution, exceptional quality, and ease of use. Towing with America's Favorite Hitch gives you confidence, peace of mind, and the best protection for your journey™.
Sources:
https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/cars/2023/06/10/rv-industry-women-more-diverse/70299869007/
https://publications.ids-astra.com/view/942782130/6/#zoom=true
https://www.condorferries.co.uk/rv-statistics#:~:text=RV%20CONSUMER%20DEMOGRAPHIC%20PROFILE&text=Americans%20have%20the%20largest%20ownership,in%20the%20US%20own%20one
https://www.rvtravel.com/industry-report-reveals-rv-demographics-changing-1078b/
Natalie Marz
Progress Mfg.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok