How to Avoid and Combat Trailer Sway
The Equal-i-zer® hitch works to combat sway caused by crosswinds, passing semi-trucks, road debris, or a sudden maneuvers.
The OnTarget™ Towing Tool by Equal-i-zer® Hitch is the easiest and fastest way to measure your weight distribution.”PROVO, UTAH, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Trailer sway or fishtailing is a common problem that can occur when towing a trailer. It happens when the trailer begins to move independently of the towing vehicle, causing it to sway back and forth. This can be dangerous and lead to loss of control of the vehicle. Luckily, when towing with the Equal-i-zer®, the hitch works to distribute weight and combat sway, keeping the trailer and the tow vehicle safer on the road.
— Jason Harper, Progress Mfg. Product Engineer Manager
“If the trailer is feeling sway or trailer movement, there is a good chance that a few adjustments will make a big difference when it comes to sway control,” says Jason Harper, Progress Mfg. product engineer. “The OnTarget™ Towing Tool by Equal-i-zer is the easiest and fastest way to measure your weight distribution. With a few quick measurements, it calculates your weight distribution percentage, so you can make the adjustments needed for a comfortable, safer tow.”
Here are a few tips one can follow that will help prevent and reduce sway.
1. Choose the right trailer: Make sure the trailer is not too heavy for the tow vehicle and that the weight is properly distributed. The tongue weight should be around 10% of the total trailer weight.
2. Load the trailer correctly: The weight of the cargo should be evenly distributed and secured to prevent shifting while in transit. The heavier items should be placed towards the front of the trailer.
3. Check the tire pressure: Properly inflated tires are essential for preventing sway. Regularly check the tire pressure on both the tow vehicle and trailer.
4. Drive cautiously: Drive at a safe speed and maintain a generous following distance. Avoid sudden maneuvers, such as swerving or hard braking, which can cause the trailer to sway.
Crosswinds, a passing semi-truck, road debris, or a sudden maneuver can create trailer sway. In addition to towing with the Equal-i-zer hitch, here are some additional ways to regain control of the vehicle:
Relax. Don’t oversteer. Maintain good control of the steering wheel and keep the steering wheel straight. Don’t try steering with or against the direction of the sway; this can make it worse. Instead, keep the steering wheel straight.
Slow down. Start slowing down by letting off the gas. Do not slam on the brakes. Instead, decrease the speed by allowing the trailer and truck to naturally start slowing down.
Trailer brake controller. Safely pull the brake controller, while maintaining control of the steering wheel, this can slow the trailer behind the tow vehicle.
About Equal-i-zer® Hitch:
The Original Equal-i-zer® Sway Control Hitch has kept families safe on the road for more than 75 years. Manufactured from 100% American-made steel, it is the only hitch with Integrated 4-Point Sway Control™️. The result is superior sway control performance, excellent weight distribution, exceptional quality, and ease of use. Towing with America's Favorite Hitch gives you confidence, peace of mind, and the best protection for your journey™.
