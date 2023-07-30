MicroTouch Unveils Expanded Mach Series Windows Touch Computers at RetailNOW

All-in-One MACH Touch Screen for Window logo

Experience Live Demos of the Intel-Powered All-in-One Touch Solutions, Including the Recently Launched Android Model

The recently announced Mach All-in-One Android and new expansion into Windows OS, reinforced by top-tier hardware, reflects our commitment to offering our customers future-ready solutions.” — John Dixon, VP Business Solutions

ORLANDO, FLORIDA , UNITED STATES, July 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today at RSPA RetailNOW., MicroTouch™, a global leader in touch solutions, is revolutionizing industry standards and addressing the growing market demand with its Windows Mach All-in-One Touch Computer series expansion. Powered by 12th-generation Intel i3 and i5 processors, these cutting-edge touch computers redefine performance across the retail, hospitality, and corporate sectors. By combining visual excellence, computing power, and sleek design, MicroTouch sets a new benchmark for advanced touch technology that elevates business capabilities. This release follows the recent launch of the MicroTouch Mach Android OS models at InfoComm on June 14. Early shipments are slated for September 2023, with an exclusive preview at RetailNOW in booth 901.

John Dixon, MicroTouch Vice President of Business Solutions, commented: "MicroTouch is deeply committed to driving innovation that matters. The recently announced Mach All-in-One Android and new expansion into Windows OS, reinforced by top-tier hardware, reflects our ongoing pursuit of offering our customers advanced technology and practical, future-ready solutions that enhance their business performance."

The 12th-generation Intel Alder Lake Platform processors drive the new Windows Mach All-in-One Touch Computers, providing substantial power and performance. With improved energy efficiency and advanced integrated graphics, these processors enhance customer experiences and increase productivity. As a result, the touch computers turn various applications, such as point-of-sale, point-of-information, point-of-service, digital signage, kitchen display solutions, kiosks, and self-checkout stations, into high-performance hubs.



Key Features and Benefits

• Powerful Processing Power: Intel i3 and i5 processors enhance performance, efficiency and provide advanced integrated graphics.

• Optically Bonded, Etched Anti-Glare Finish: Improve user interaction and product lifespan with enhanced light clarity and touch precision, ensuring visual excellence.

• Modern Configurable Design: Captivate customers with a sleek design that enhances the business's image, while integrated peripherals are tailored to meet application needs.

• Integrated I/O Hub: Seamlessly adds flexibility and additional port connectivity with the optional Hub.

• Open Platform: Combine with MicroTouch ISV and MDM (mobile device management) partner solutions to deliver flexible turnkey solutions and simplify integration.

Availability

With the first customer shipments scheduled to release in early September 2023, the new Mach All-in-One Touch Computers with Windows will be available in 15.6 and 21.5-inch models through authorized MicroTouch resellers and distributors.

Sales Manager Tyler Wells Earns RSPA Rising Star Award

Adding to the product news, MicroTouch North American Sales Manager, Tyler Wells, is set to receive the RSPA 40 Under 40 Rising Star Award at RetailNOW. Celebrated as an up-and-coming innovator and retail IT Channel leader, Wells will also contribute his insights in an education breakout session on Monday, July 31st, titled “How Partnerships Win Deals.”

John Dixon also commended Tyler Wells: "We are incredibly proud of Tyler for earning the RSPA 40 Under 40 Rising Star Award. His dedication, innovation, and leadership in the retail IT Channel are truly exceptional. This recognition is well-deserved, and we look forward to his continued contributions to the industry."

About MicroTouch

MicroTouch™ is a global leader in the touch solutions market. The Holland, Michigan-based company has been at the forefront of capacitive leadership for over 40 years, offering a broad product mix of components, monitors and touch computers with the highest efficiency and flexibility in the industry—via regional engineering, local customer support and global warehousing capabilities. MicroTouch remains the standard-bearer for interactive device development and capacitive solutions, providing unsurpassed touch solutions and services to customers worldwide. MicroTouch proudly distributes products through BlueStar, Metropolitan Sales, and Exertis Almo. For additional information, visit www.MicroTouch.com.

