MicroTouch Announces Industry Leading Mach All-in-One Touch Computers with Android 13 OS

Revolutionary Series Supercharges Productivity and Ensures Enhanced Security for Retail, Hospitality, and Corporate Sectors

The exceptional response to our Mach products underscores MicroTouch's commitment to superior performance and modern design” — MicroTouch Vice President of Business Solutions, John Dixon

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today at InfoComm 2023, MicroTouch™, a global leader in touch solutions, expands its popular Mach product line with the new Mach All-in-One (AiO)Touch Computers. The Mach AiO Touch Computers are the first in the industry powered by Android 13 OS with Google GMS certification under the Enterprise Device License Agreement (EDLA), addressing the escalating digital security concerns in our increasingly connected world. These-cutting edge 15.6 and 21.5-inch models redefine productivity and enhance security for the retail, hospitality, and corporate sectors. With the first customer shipments set to release in early August 2023, MicroTouch will showcase one of the models at software partner Skykit's InfoComm booth #1167.

The MicroTouch Mach AiO Android models feature the latest ARM processor, ensuring superior performance, exceptional speed, and power. With advanced mobile OS capabilities and enhanced security, these AiO solutions offer versatile applications for point-of-sale, point-of-information, point-of-service, digital signage, kitchen display solutions, kiosks, and self-checkout stations. Additionally, their ultra-slim, durable design with a sleek modern aesthetic adds to the overall appeal of the AiO models.

MicroTouch Vice President of Business Solutions, John Dixon, noted, “The exceptional response to our Mach products underscores MicroTouch's commitment to superior performance and modern design. Our new Mach Android series will amplify that success and ensure customers’ investments are future-proofed with an advanced Android OS and high-quality hardware."

Key Features and Benefits

• High-Performance Processing Power: Enhance the customer experience and boosts productivity.

• Secure: Android 13 ensures the latest security and data protection. Google GMS certification under EDLA extends this protection longer, providing peace of mind for enterprise IT teams.

• Optically Bonded Screen with Etched Anti-Glare Finish: Enhance light clarity, touch precision, and product durability for improved user interaction and a longer lifespan with a great return on investment.

• Modern Configurable Design: Appeal to customers, enhancing the business's image and integrated peripherals to tailor to application needs.

• Open Platform: Combine with MicroTouch ISV and MDM (mobile device management) partner solutions to deliver flexible turnkey solutions and simplify integration.

Availability

With the first customer shipments scheduled to release in early August 2023, the new Mach All-in-One Touch Computers with Android OS will be available in 15.6” (M1-156IC-AA2) and 21.5” (M1-215IC-AA2) models through authorized MicroTouch resellers and distributors.

About MicroTouch

MicroTouch™ is a global leader in the touch solutions market. The Holland, Michigan-based company has been at the forefront of capacitive leadership for over 40 years, offering a broad product mix of components, monitors and touch computers with the highest efficiency and flexibility in the industry—via regional engineering, local customer support and global warehousing capabilities. MicroTouch remains the standard-bearer for interactive device development and capacitive solutions, providing unsurpassed touch solutions and services to customers worldwide. MicroTouch proudly distributes products through BlueStar, Metropolitan Sales, and Exertis Almo. For additional information, visit www.MicroTouch.com.

