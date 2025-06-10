MicroTouch Mach Line of Touch Solutions Now Available with TrueOrder Kitchen Display System (KDS) from Epson

MicroTouch Mach 21.5" AiO with Epson TrueOrder Kitchen Display System

Joint Solution to Streamline Hospitality Back-of-House Operations

Our collaboration with Epson brings together two industry leaders with a shared goal, to equip restaurant teams with technology that’s easy to deploy, reliable under pressure and is scalable” — Scott Smith, Vice President of Product Solutions at MicroTouch

MARYVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MicroTouch™, a leading provider of capacitive touch solutions, today announced its Mach All-in-One Touch Computer solutions are now available with TrueOrder™ Kitchen Display System (KDS) from Epson, a global leader in printing and technology solutions, delivering a seamless, high-performance kitchen display solution to restaurants and hospitality venues. By combining the innovative TrueOrder KDS software with MicroTouch’s powerful and reliable touch computing hardware, restaurants are empowered to streamline back-of-house operations, reduce ticket times, and enhance the overall guest experience.

"At MicroTouch, we’re committed to providing innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of hospitality environments,” said Scott Smith, vice president of Product Solutions at MicroTouch. “With our deep expertise in touch technology and a dedicated focus on hardware, we’ve engineered systems that stand up to the most demanding conditions. Our collaboration with Epson brings together two industry leaders with a shared goal, to equip restaurant teams with technology that’s easy to deploy, reliable under pressure, and designed to scale with their business.”

As specialists in hospitality solutions, MicroTouch offers models purpose-built for KDS applications, featuring commercial-grade durability and sleek, fanless designs that perform reliably in hot, high-traffic kitchen environments. Each unit is engineered for future-proof performance, a hallmark of MicroTouch’s innovation-driven approach to advancing touch technology across industries.

“TrueOrder KDS was created with flexibility and reliability in mind, and MicroTouch’s All-in-One Touch Computer is a perfect hardware solution to help us deliver on that promise,” said Tessa Kohl, product manager, DX Solutions, Epson America, Inc. “This integrated solution provides restaurant operators with the confidence and tools they need to succeed in high-volume, high-demand kitchens.”

To learn more about joint solutions, visit www.microtouch.com/epson.

About TrueOrder KDS

TrueOrder™ Kitchen Display System (KDS) is designed with seamless compatibility and versatility for easy integration into point-of-sale (POS) systems compatible with an Epson printer. An intuitive and affordable solution for busy restaurant environments, TrueOrder KDS is an easy-to-install solution that digitizes restaurant workflows, from meal preparation to order delivery.

To learn more about TrueOrder KDS, visit www.epson.com/kds.

About MicroTouch

MicroTouch™ is a global leader in the touch solutions market. The Maryville, Tennessee-based company has been at the forefront of capacitive technology leadership for over 40 years, offering a broad product mix of components, monitors, and touch computers with the highest efficiency and flexibility in the industry—via regional engineering, local customer support and global warehousing capabilities. MicroTouch remains the standard-bearer for interactive device development and capacitive solutions, providing unsurpassed touch solutions and services to customers worldwide. MicroTouch products are sold through its global distribution partners. For additional information, visit www.MicroTouch.com.

