West TN Lane Closures July 26-August 2, 203

District 47 - West TN – Northern

BENTON COUNTY, SR-1: The resurfacing on US 70 (SR 1) from SR 391 (US 70 BR) to SR 391 (US 70 BR) will cause possible lane closures throughout the project.

BENTON COUNTY, SR-69: LOOK AHEAD: Wednesday, August 16 through Friday, August 18, 7:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.: There will possible lane closures from Thornton Road to Shiloh Church Road to perform coring work.

BENTON COUNTY, SR-391: Monday, August 7 and Tuesday, August 8, 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.: There will possible lane closures from SR 1 US 70 W. (US 70 BR) to SR 1 US 70 E to perform coring work.



CARROLL COUNTY, US 70A (SR 22BP): Beginning Monday, July 10: The resurfacing on US 70A (SR 22BP) from SR 22 (Lexington Street) to SR 22 (Paris Street) will cause possible lane closures throughout the project. Motorists should watch for crews and equipment in the roadways.



CARROLL COUNTY, SR-76 (US-79): The grading, drainage, construction of a concrete box bridge, noise wall and paving on US 79 (SR 76) from west of Cades-Atwood Road in Gibson County to east of SR 77 in Carroll County will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.



Beginning Monday, October 24, 2022, Barker Rd. will be permanently closed for the intersection of the new SR 76 construction, just north of Mt. Olive M.B. Church. Detour following Church St. will be provided until Jax Road is re-opened.

Jax Road is closed from SR 77 to the intersection of Old Milan Rd until it is relocated in Summer of 2023. After relocation Jax Road will be accessed from Oasis Rd until the project is completed.

On June 21, 2023, Highway 77/70A from Atwood, TN to McLemoresville, TN closed for the reconstruction of the roadway. The closure is expected to last 6 weeks, contingent on weather conditions. All residents will have access to homes or businesses. The detour route following Highway 79 and 105 will be posted.

CARROLL COUNTY, SR-76: Tuesday, August 8 and Wednesday, August 9, 7:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.: There will possible lane closures from near Winston/Sydnor Rd. to Henry Co. Line to perform coring work.



CARROLL COUNTY, US 70A (SR 77); Beginning Monday, July 10: The resurfacing on US 70A (SR 77) from SR 22 to near SR 364 will cause possible lane closures throughout the project. Motorists should watch for crews and equipment in the roadways.

CARROLL, DYER, LAKE, and OBION COUNTIES: There will be possible DAYTIME and NIGHTTIME mobile lane closures on various state routes. One lane will remain open at all times for relensing and replacement of snowplowable markers on various State Routes.



DYER COUNTY, SR-3: The resurfacing on US 51 (SR 3) from the Lauderdale County line to Ragen Levee Road will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.



DYER COUNTY, SR-20: The repair of bridge on US 412 (SR 20) over SR 104 will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.



Restrictions: Beginning April 10, 2023, eastbound outside lane will be closed from LM 4.2 to

LM 5.3 on US 412 (SR 20).

DYER COUNTY, SR-20: The repair of bridge on US 412 (SR 20) over the North Fork Forked Deer River will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

Restrictions: Beginning April 10, 2023, Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction with a 12’ lane restriction and a 5’ shoulder. Speed limit has been reduced to 55 MPH.

DYER COUNTY, SR-78: LOOK AHEAD: Wednesday, August 9 through Friday, August 11, 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.: There will possible lane closures from SR 3 to SR 103 to perform coring work.

GIBSON COUNTY, SR-366: LOOK AHEAD: Thursday, August 17 through Monday, August 21, 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. (excluding the weekend): There will possible lane closures from E. Main Street to Dodson Street to perform coring work.

HENRY COUNTY, SR-22: LOOK AHEAD: Tuesday, August 8 through Thursday, August 10, 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.: There will possible lane closures from Carroll Co. Line to Weakley Co. Line to perform coring work.

LAKE COUNTY, SR-22 : The resurfacing on SR 22 from Cates Landing Road (LM 4.20) to the Kentucky State line (LM 10.08) will cause possible lane closures throughout the project.



OBION COUNTY, Future I-69 (Phase 3): Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and paving on future I-69 from West of SR 21 to US-51 (SR 3) will cause possible lane closures throughout the project.

Beginning Thursday, September 16, 2021: Speed limit has been reduced to 55 MPH in the NBL from LM 21.8 to LM 24.0 & LM 21.0 to LM 26.45 and 45 MPH in the SBL from LM 30.1 to LM 26.55 &

LM 26.0 to LM 24.45.

Monday, May 2, 2022: Section Line Road north from Clifford Rives Road to Lindenwood Road will be closed. Claude Tucker Road north from Cloys Road to Section Line Road will be closed. Detour routes are posted.

Restrictions: Beginning Monday, October 3, 2022: US 51 southbound traffic is detoured at

LM 25.5 onto the new I-69 ramps for a short distance and then shifted back on to US 51. US 51 northbound traffic is reduced to one lane prior to the US 45/Section Line Road interchange and is detoured on to SR 214. Traffic remains on SR 214 and is merged back on to US 51 just south of South Fulton. Detour routes are posted. Additionally, a truck detour route is posted from US 51 to SR 22 towards Martin, then from SR 22 to US 45 towards South Fulton.

WEAKLEY COUNTY, SR-43 : Miscellaneous safety improvements on SR 43 from near the Middle Fork Obion River Bridge to near White Clay Road.



District 48 - West TN – Middle/Southern



CROCKETT COUNTY SR-20/US-412: The resurfacing with hot-in-place recycling on US 412 (SR 20) from the Dyer County Line (L.M. 0.00) to Birmingham/Lyons Road (L.M. 8.23) will cause temporary lane closures in both directions. One lane will remain open at all times. Motorists should watch for crews and equipment in the roadways.

DECATUR COUNTY, SR-20: LOOK AHEAD: Tuesday, August 15 through Thursday, August 17, 7:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.: There will possible lane closures from SR 69 to Perry Co. Line to perform coring work.

DECATUR COUNTY, SR-69: The resurfacing on SR 69 from near Point Pleasant Lane (LM 0.38) to Jodie Ray Drive (LM 7.80) may cause temporary lane closures. Motorists should watch for equipment entering and exiting the roadway.



HARDEMAN COUNTY, SR-125: The resurfacing on SR 125 from SR 18 to the Chester County line may cause temporary lane closures. Motorists should watch for equipment entering and exiting the roadway.



HARDIN COUNTY, US 64 (SR-15): The repair of the bridge on US 64 (SR 15) over the Tennessee River (LM 6.29) will have intermittent inside and outside lane closures for east and westbound traffic throughout the project.



Restrictions: Beginning Monday, January 16, 2023: There is an 11’ width restriction in both directions.

HARDIN COUNTY, US 64 (SR-15):



LOOK AHEAD: Friday, August 25 and Monday, August 28, 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.: There will possible lane closures from Jackson Street to Bell Lane to perform coring work.

HAYWOOD COUNTY, I-40: The grading, drainage, and paving on I-40 at the US 70 (SR 1) entrance and exit ramps (Exit 66).



Wednesday, July 19 through Wednesday, August 2: There are no scheduled closures.

HAYWOOD COUNTY, SR-1: The eastbound lane on SR 1 will be closed from LM 19.0 to LM 20.0 with a temporary traffic signal in place for bridge repairs. Additionally, temporary lane closures will occur on SR 1 from LM 19.0 to LM 24.5 for bridge repair work as required. One lane will remain open at all times

HENDERSON COUNTY, I-40: Wednesday, July 26 through Wednesday, August 2, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: I 40 east and westbound will have intermittent inside and outside lane closures from west of SR 22 (MM 107.7) to the bridge over Morris Creek (MM 115.3) for milling and paving operations. Speed limit has been reduced to 60MPH.

LOOK AHEAD: Wednesday, August 2 through Wednesday, August 9, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: I 40 east and westbound will have intermittent inside and outside lane closures from west of SR 22 (MM 107.7) to the bridge over Morris Creek (MM 115.3) for milling and paving operations.



HENDERSON COUNTY, SR-20:



LOOK AHEAD: Monday, August 14 through Wednesday, August 16, 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.: There will possible lane closures from Madison County line to Crucifer Road to perform coring work.

MADISON COUNTY, I-40 : The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and noise walls, ITS and paving on I 40 from west of US 412 (SR 20, Hollywood Drive) to west of the US 45 Bypass (SR 186).



Wednesday, July 26 through Wednesday, August 2, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There are no scheduled closures.

Restrictions: Beginning July 20, 2022: There is an 11’ width restriction east and westbound on I-40 from MM 76.9 to MM 82.3 with no shoulder. Speed limit is reduced to 65 MPH on I-40 eastbound from MM 75.2 to MM 76.9 and 55 MPH from MM 76.9 to MM 79.9. Speed limit is reduced to 55 MPH I-40 westbound from MM 82.3 to MM 78.4.

Beginning Mid-May 2023: I-40 traffic both east and westbound will be shifted to the newly constructed inside lanes. Additionally, the eastbound “off” ramp at Exit 79 as well as the ramp from US-412 to westbound I-40 will be closed during this phase of construction. Detours will be posted.

LOOK AHEAD: Monday, August 7, 6:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: SR 20 (US-412/Hollywood) will have intermittent lane closures and the use of crossovers going east and westbound from north of the Exit 79 interchange to south of the Exit 79 interchange for the EB deck pour on the SR 20 Bridge.



MADISON COUNTY, I-40 : The grading, drainage and paving with Portland Cement Concrete on I 40 (Exit 93) at the SR 152 (Law Road) interchange.



Wednesday, July 26 through Wednesday, August 2: There are no scheduled closures.

LOOK AHEAD: Wednesday, August 2 through Wednesday, August 9, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: (AS NEEDED) I-40 eastbound will have right lane closures from MM 92.0 to MM 94.0 for construction activities.



MADISON COUNTY SR-20: The resurfacing on US 412 (SR 20) from the Crockett County line to near Ramp 7-A (Country Club Lane), including concrete repair on bridges will cause temporary lane closures in both directions. One lane will remain open at all times. Motorists should watch for crews and equipment in the roadways.



MADISON COUNTY SR-20



LOOK AHEAD: Monday, August 14 and Tuesday, August 15, 7:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.: There will possible lane closures from SR 1 to Liberty-Claybrook Road to perform coring work.

MADISON COUNTY SR-43: The improvement of the intersection on US 45 (SR 43) at Green Valley Farms will cause temporary lane closures in both directions. One lane will remain open at all times. Motorists should watch for crews and equipment in the roadways.



Beginning June 12, 2023: Both outside lanes of SR 43 will be closed at the intersection of Green Valley Farms. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction.

MADISON COUNTY SR-223: Grading, drainage and paving on a S. I. A. route supporting Hwy 223 East side (SR 223 & Fiberglass Road) may cause temporary lane closures. Motorists should watch for crews and equipment in the roadways.



Beginning June 14, 2023: HWY 223 NB will have the right lane and shoulder closed to set barrier rail.

Beginning June 20, 2023: HWY 223 SB will have the inside lane closed for installation of turn lane.

MCNAIRY COUNTY, SR-5:



Thursday, July 27, 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.: There will possible lane closures from near New Salem Road to Chester Co. Line [Bethel Springs to Henderson] to perform geotechnical studies.

LOOK AHEAD: Thursday, August 10 through Monday, August 14, 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. (excluding the weekend): There will possible lane closures from near New Salem Road to Chester Co. Line [Bethel Springs to Henderson] to perform coring work.

MCNAIRY COUNTY, SR-5:



LOOK AHEAD: Thursday, August 24 and Friday, August 25, 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.: There will possible lane closures from near Higginbottom Road to Main Street to perform coring work.

District 49 - West TN–Southwest



LAUDERDALE COUNTY, US-51 (SR-3) at the intersection of Curve-Nankipoo Rd.:

Wednesday, July 26 through Wednesday, August 2: The intersection improvement on US 51

(SR 3) at Curve Nankipoo Road will cause lane closures on US 51 in both directions. *Speed limit has been reduced to 55 MPH.

SHELBY COUNTY, I-40 Near LM 10.8: Wednesday, July 26 through Wednesday, August 2, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be INTERMITTENT lane closures along I 40 eastbound near LM 10.8 for the installation of overhead sign footings. At least two lanes will remain open at all times. Exit 12A Summer Avenue/White Station Road along I-40 eastbound will be temporarily closed as needed during this time.

SHELBY COUNTY, I-240 at Exit 23 (Airways Blvd): Wednesday, May 31 through Monday, July 31: The I 240 westbound “On” Ramp from Airways Blvd. southbound at Exit 23 will be closed to complete construction of the new ramp. A detour will be in place to redirect traffic flow.

SHELBY COUNTY, I-55/Crump: November 2022 through Fall 2023:

Restrictions: Beginning Thursday, September 29, 2022. There will be an 11’ width restriction north and southbound on I 55. Necessary detours will be posted.

NEW TRAFFIC PATTERN HAS BEEN IMPLIMENTED

Beginning Monday, June 12 at 6:01 am the below will describe the new traffic patterns.

- I-55 SB outside lane will be closed from the west end of the I-55 Bridge through the project site and the SB inside lane will cross-over at the east end of the I-55 Bridge and share the current I-55 NB cloverleaf ramp with I-55 NB

- I-55 NB outside lane of cloverleaf ramp will be closed to allow for I-55 SB use

- Crump Boulevard WB will be closed (local traffic only beyond South Third Street)***

*** Crump WB local traffic to Metal Museum Drive will be able to utilize the detour that goes down Crump WB ramp to Riverside Drive NB / crosses over Riverside Drive / goes up Riverside Drive SB ramp to I-55 NB and then can exit at Metal Museum Drive

- Riverside Drive SB will remain closed at Carolina

- Riverside Drive NB will remain closed to Carolina

- Wisconsin will remain closed

- Channel 3 ramp to Riverside Drive SB will remain closed

- Channel 3 ramp from Riverside Drive SB will remain closed

SHELBY and FAYETTE COUNTIES, I-269 from SR-193 (LM-0.63) to I-40 (LM 6.83):



Wednesday, July 26 through Wednesday, August 2, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be temporary lane closures for asphalt milling and paving activities. At least one lane going north and southbound will always remain open.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-1



LOOK AHEAD: Monday, August 21 and Tuesday, August 22, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: There will possible lane closures from near Shelby Oaks Drive to Charles Bryan Road to perform coring work.

SHELBY COUNTY, US-51 (SR-3) from LM 6.59 to LM 6.73:

Wednesday, July 26 through Wednesday, August 2, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: There will be daily lane closures for safety improvements from near Elliston Road to near Dunn Road on US 51 (SR 3).

Wednesday, July 26 through Wednesday, August 2, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m. The resurfacing of US 51 (SR 3) from near Elliston Road to near Dunn Road will cause temporary lane closures.

SHELBY COUNTY, US-78 (SR-4) from the Mississippi State Line (LM-0.00) to south of Shelby Drive (SR-175 LM-1.48):

Wednesday, July 26 through Wednesday, August 2, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be INTERMITTENT lane closures along north and southbound Lamar Ave (SR-4), beginning at the TN State line to just South of Shelby Drive for texture coating of the bridge and retaining walls, as well as any miscellaneous items needed for project completion. At least one lane in each direction both north and southbound will remain open at all times.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-57:

LOOK AHEAD: Tuesday, August 22 and Wednesday, August 23, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: There will possible lane closures from I 240 to New Riverdale Road to perform coring work.

SHELBY COUNTY, US-72 (SR-57) from near Holmes Street to near Perkins Extended:



Wednesday, July 26 through Wednesday, August 2, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: There will be daily lane closures between near Holmes Street to near Perkins Extd. for safety improvements. Resurfacing will follow.

Wednesday, July 26 through Wednesday, August 2, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: The resurfacing of US 72 (SR 57) from near Holmes Street to near Perkins Extended will cause temporary lane closures.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-177 (Germantown Road) from Poplar to Raleigh-LaGrange:



Wednesday, July 26 through Wednesday, August 2, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be lane closures going north and southbound SR 177 to perform Safety & ADA Improvements, milling and paving and adjusting boxes.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-177 (Germantown Road):



LOOK AHEAD: Wednesday, August 23 through Friday, August 25, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: There will possible lane closures from Raleigh LaGrange Road to Woodchase Drive to perform coring work.

TIPTON COUNTY, US-51 (SR-3) at the intersection of Kenwood Avenue:



Wednesday, July 26 through Saturday, August 2: There will be temporary inside and outside lane closures on north and southbound US 51 at Kenwood Avenue daily to allow for safety improvements. At least one lane in each direction will be open at all times.

NON-TDOT Work



LOOK AHEAD: SHELBY COUNTY, I-40 Hernando Desoto Bridge:

Beginning Tuesday, August 15, through Tuesday, September 5, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be temporary dual outside lane closures in both directions for ARDOT to inspect the bridge.