GRYT Partners with HeyMama for 8th Annual Strong Like a Mama Event at Brooklyn’s Wythe Hotel on July 27th

GRYT Mompreneur Founders and Brand Advisor/Family Therapist Tracy Ross Join Industry Experts at Conference Designed to Revitalize, Support Moms in Business

NEW YORK , NEW YORK , UNITED STATES , July 27, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- GRYT partners with HeyMama, the community for moms in business, to present the Strong Like a Mama conference on Thursday, July 27th from 5-8pm at Brooklyn’s Wythe Hotel - tickets on sale now . Founded by moms and business partners Caroline Kusnetz and Kathryn Beaton - experts in functional medicine and brand building, respectively - GRYT empowers a generation of teens and tweens toward the lifelong healthy habits that develop resilience, self-confidence, and success. At July’s Strong Like a Mama event, GRYT Expert Advisor and Couples/Family Therapist Tracy Ross joins a well-rounded panel of presenters to share actionable ways to support teen mental health and how the brand is spearheading a cultural shift toward positive change.“We’re thrilled to partner with HeyMama once again in creating an uplifting, transformative space for moms to share ideas and embrace their role as powerful change agents in their families and communities,” shares Kusnetz. “This is the ideal event for us to reveal upcoming initiatives that specifically support teen mental health.”GRYT Expert Advisor Tracy Ross will participate in the New Motherhood: Planning and Beyond panel, sharing from more than 25 years of experience as a couples and family therapist. Founders Kusnetz and Beaton will host a booth where attendees can sample the GRYT line of vegan, teen-focused skincare and discover how the forward-thinking brand is supporting teens in a holistic way by:Providing a safe place for open communicationTeaching key personal hygiene habits that help build lifelong self-confidenceGalvanizing community with creative campaigns, including the latest initiative to distribute handcrafted mental health awareness bracelets made by local non-profits (such as the YMCA Los Angeles and the Santa Ana Boys and Girls Club) at upcoming Taylor Swift concertsGiving teens the chance to excel in new internship programs (summer and ongoing) that offer real-world experience designing and implementing marketing/branding elements for a national brand that is truly by teens, for teensHeyMama’s 8th annual Strong Like a Mama event is designed to recalibrate and honor the mama mind, body, and soul, with 10% of ticket sales donated to Doctors for Fertility. The complete event schedule includes a workout led by The Limit Founder Beth Nicely, a mindfulness session, plus dual panel discussions on new motherhood and awakening mid-life potential. Attendees will also enjoy curated beauty and wellness activations, a chic networking party, and participating brand swag.Get tickets now (starting at $39 for members/$59 for non-members) at: https://stronglikeamama.squarespace.com/ Representing values of strength, determination, and courage, GRYT is poised to spark a revolution in youth wellness and self-care with guidance to “power your way into adulthood, one perfectly imperfect step at a time.” With a distinct focus on sustainability - including a rePurpose plastic neutral certification - and plans to achieve B-Corp status, the brand also sets a positive example of next-generation, Earth-first business practices.Shop the complete GRYT collection online at gotgryt.com and follow @GotGryt on Instagram for a daily dose of GRYT. GRYT - Developing healthy habits for growing humans.# # #About GRYT:Established in 2023 by Co-Founders Caroline Kusnetz, Carly Kaufman, and Kathryn Beaton, GRYT is a multi-faceted movement to equip and empower a struggling generation of youth (ages 8-16) to build healthy mind-body habits that are foundational to achieving a sense of self-efficacy, resilience, and a place of leadership amid a sustainability-focused future. Modern adolescents face a rising amount of social/emotional challenges and external stressors - particularly post-pandemic - increasing feelings of anxiety, depression, and isolation. Starting with a lineup of skincare specifically designed for puberty-related complexion fluctuations, GRYT is stepping in to equip parents and teens alike for long term success with access to made-for-teens/tweens self-care products, educational resources, community involvement initiatives, and more. Shop now at gotgryt.com and follow @GotGryt on Instagram for a daily dose of GRYT. GRYT - Developing healthy habits for growing humans.About HeyMama:As the leading community for moms in business HeyMama, we bring together our members- entrepreneurs, advisors, executives, founders, builders, and makers of all kinds — to provide each other with support, connection, and collaboration at every stage of life and career. Learn more at heymama.co and follow @HeyMama.