CO2Lift® Transforms NYFW with Bold VIP Glam Room Experience at the Omni Berkshire Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Skincare met the runway in unforgettable style as CO2Lift® , the pioneering carboxytherapy treatment, unveiled its VIP Glam Room influencer event to kick off New York Fashion Week at the iconic Omni Berkshire Hotel, in partnership with iHeartRadio.The room, buzzing with energy and creativity, was filled with guests such as Blaise French, Lukas Gage, Philecia LaBounty, Kristina Menissov, Destiny Baxter, Camila Zevallos, Vickie Riggs and many more. From actors to runway models, and tastemakers who stepped out of the chaos of fashion week prep and into a luxurious spa getaway powered by CO2 carboxy magic. From the moment guests entered, they were immersed in a cheeky, bold, and raw marketing campaign that balanced playful energy with serious science, proving why CO2Liftis in a league of its own in the skincare industry.Not a Mask. A Treatment. CO2Lifthas redefined the category by pioneering TCT, Topical Carboxy Treatment. Backed by patented technology, CO2Liftdelivers oxygenation, hydration, and glow through clinically-validated carboxytherapy. Unlike copycat fizzing gels, this is science, not gimmick, trusted by surgeons, supported by peer-reviewed studies, and proven in results. CO2Liftsets the gold standard in advanced skin health treatments.Throughout the day, iHeartRadio hosted exclusive interviews with attendees, capturing their excitement as they indulged in treatments and learned about the breakthrough innovation behind CO2Lift. Guests were given at-home treatment kits to continue their carboxy journey beyond the Glam Room, along with an exclusive invitation to a red carpet event this October, cementing the brand’s role as both a skincare authority and cultural tastemaker.“We’re not here to play in beauty trends, we’re here to implement, educate, and CARBOXIFY,” said Nina Lato, SVP of Marketing for Lumisque Skincare, the company behind CO2Lift. “Fashion Week is about transformation, and there’s no better moment to showcase how TCT, Topical Carboxy Treatment, is redefining skin health from the inside out.”Setting a New Standard in Skincare Marketing With a bold campaign that proudly declared “Not a Mask. A Treatment.”, CO2Liftreminded the beauty industry that true innovation comes with patents, clinical validation, and trust from surgeons and medical professionals. The unapologetic tone resonated with the VIP crowd, underscoring CO2Lift’s mission to educate while empowering consumers to demand more from their skincare. As NYFW continues, CO2Liftleaves its mark as the must-watch skincare brand of the season, where clinical credibility meets cultural relevance.About CO2LiftCO2Liftby Lumisque Skincare is the first and only professional-grade carboxytherapy treatment distributed in the United States. Powered by patented technology, validated in clinical research, and trusted by physicians worldwide, CO2Liftis pioneering non-invasive skin regeneration that bridges the gap between aesthetics and medicine. Follow the movement: @CO2Lifton Instagram#CO2Lift #CarboxyMovement #NotAMaskATreatment #CO2ME

