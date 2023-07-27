With Recent Gift, Innova Solutions Pledges to Deliver Vital Support to Mayo Clinic

Innova Solutions

... We look forward to continuing to work alongside Mayo Clinic’s team to transform and optimize their technological capabilities so that they can focus on developing new treatments ...” — Raj Sardana, CEO of Innova Solutions

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Furthering its vision to generously give back to the community, Innova Solutions—a global digital transformation solutions provider—has announced a five-year philanthropic commitment to Mayo Clinic. As a result of this commitment, Mayo Clinic will recognize Innova Solutions as a Major Benefactor.

Sparked by employees’ longstanding support of the clinic and in celebration of the company’s 25th anniversary, Innova’s commitment includes financial support designated for Mayo Clinic Platform and cancer research initiatives.

Raj Sardana, CEO of Innova Solutions, remarked, “As a digital solutions company, Innova recognizes the importance of innovative technology for healthcare providers. Because of this, we’ve directed our support towards the Mayo Clinic Platform, a digital resource that provides remote access to vital medical information and enables advancements in care. Innova has also designated funding to support Mayo Clinic’s cancer research initiatives in honor of our employees, their loved ones, and members of our community whose lives have been impacted by this disease. We look forward to continuing to work alongside Mayo Clinic’s team to transform and optimize their technological capabilities so that they can focus on developing new treatments and delivering the best possible care for patients.”

Commenting on Innova’s commitment, Tufia Haddad, M.D., co-leader of Platform and Digital Innovation, Mayo Clinic Comprehensive Cancer Center, stated, “With Innova’s support, Mayo Clinic will leverage digital solutions and platform capabilities to transform healthcare. This includes creating the cancer center of the future in which we deliver Mayo Clinic expertise to anyone, anytime, anywhere.”

For decades, Innova’s team has worked alongside healthcare delivery organizations to provide services, support, and leadership for clinical, operational, and functional initiatives. The company has helped optimize processes for providers that improve clinical outcomes, reduce costs, and improve the patient and care team experience.

To learn more about Innova Solutions’ Healthcare and Life Sciences offerings, please visit https://www.innovasolutions.com/industries/healthcare-life-sciences-and-insurance/.

About Innova Solutions

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Atlanta (Duluth), Georgia, Innova Solutions employs over 50,000 professionals worldwide and reports an annual revenue approaching $3 billion. Through global delivery centers across North America, Asia, and Europe, Innova delivers strategic technology and business transformation solutions to its clients, enabling them to operate as leaders within their fields.