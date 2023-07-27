Accely with SAP Reinforces its Presence in United Kingdom as a Value Added Reseller

Accely, a leading global technology solutions provider is pleased to announce its enhanced partnership with SAP as a Value Added Reseller in the United Kingdom.

GLASGOW, UNITED KINGDOM, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Accely has recently made an exciting announcement regarding its expansion of SAP offerings in the United Kingdom. This strategic collaboration is a testament to Accely's unwavering commitment to empowering businesses with state-of-the-art SAP solutions and services.

With over 22 years of experience and a network of more than 50 partners, Accely, a global SAP implementation partner, is well-equipped to deliver exceptional services to its clients. Accely provides more than 14 industry-specific solutions, empowering businesses across sectors to optimize operations and drive growth with the latest SAP technologies, including SAP S/4HANA, a cutting-edge ERP system, SAP Human Capital Management (SAP SuccessFactors), SAP Analytics Cloud, and many more.

In the United Kingdom,

• The Computer Software industry holds the largest market share, with over 20% utilization of SAP.

• The Information Technology and Services sector is closely behind, with approximately 17% reliance on SAP.

• The Staffing and Recruiting industry also demonstrates significant adoption, accounting for around 13% of the market share.

Accely takes pride in its expanding network within the dynamic and fast-paced business environment. Its primary objective is to provide comprehensive SAP solutions that facilitate digital transformation and propel business growth. We have established successful partnerships in key locations including India, USA, Singapore, and the United Arab Emirates, further strengthening our global presence.

"Accely's personalized approach enables Accely to work hand in hand with businesses and orchestrate seamless SAP implementations, driving operational excellence. With our team of highly experienced consultants in the region, we surpass language barriers and provide tailor-made solutions explicitly curated for our clients. This ensures that we meet their unique needs and deliver exceptional results." - UK CEO, Ritesh Singhvi

Its wide-ranging portfolio of SAP services encompasses end-to-end implementation, migration, customization, and support. Their certified SAP consultants work closely with clients to identify their unique business requirements. They also provide tailored SAP solutions to meet the specific needs of the clients. Accely ensures a seamless and efficient implementation process by leveraging industry best practices and proven methodologies.

"We strive to provide our clients with comprehensive solutions that address their unique requirements and align with their strategic objectives." - Group CEO, Nilesh Shah

Accely's expanded role as a Value Added Reseller reflects the company's commitment to providing organizations in the United Kingdom with innovative and transformative SAP solutions. By combining SAP's cutting-edge technology with Accely's expertise, businesses can unlock new growth opportunities, drive operational excellence, and gain a competitive edge in the digital era.

About Accely

With more than 22 years of experience in offering end-to-end SAP solutions and services to businesses all over the world, Accely is a recognized global leader in the provision of innovative and effective IT solutions. Their exceptional commitment to quality has been recognized with the prestigious CMMI Level 5 certification and the designation of preferred SAP Gold Partner company among 17 countries. The exceptional accomplishments of Accely have also been recognized through several awards and industry honors, such as being chosen as the "SAP Game Changer in 2021" and being included in the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™.

Accely can create adaptably, quickly deployed end-to-end ERP, Business Analytics, Mobility Solutions, and eCommerce solutions by fusing the newest technology with their enormous acquired knowledge thanks to their improved processes and inventive approach. This gives businesses the ability to adopt profitable solutions and achieve business excellence, helping them to stay one step ahead of the competition and accomplish their objectives.