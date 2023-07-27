Submit Release
Package tours and hotel occupancy rate for June 2023

MACAU, July 27 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that a total of 131 hotel establishments offered accommodation services to the public in June 2023, an increase of 10 year-on-year. Total number of available guest rooms grew by 15.7% to 43,000. The average occupancy rate of guest rooms in June rose by 44.4 percentage points year-on-year to 84.3%; the rates for 5-star (85.9%) and 2-star hotels (85.3%) outperformed the sector’s average, which showed respective growth of 52.3 percentage points and 27.0 percentage points.

The number of guests of hotel establishments in June leapt by 168.3% year-on-year to 1,142,000; guests from mainland China (816,000), Hong Kong (196,000) and Taiwan (24,000) jumped by 155.0%, 898.1% and 592.3% respectively, whereas local guests (44,000) dropped by 43.6%. Meanwhile, the average length of stay of guests decreased by 0.1 night year-on-year to 1.7 nights.

In the first half of 2023, the average occupancy rate of guest rooms of hotel establishments went up by 40.3 percentage points year-on-year to 78.0%. The number of guests soared by 130.1% year-on-year to 6,049,000, while their average length of stay decreased by 0.1 night to 1.7 nights.

In June, number of visitors arriving on package tours totalled 64,000; meanwhile, a total of 37,000 Macao residents purchased outbound services through travel agencies, an uplift of 1,061.5% year-on-year. In the first half of 2023, number of visitors arriving on package tours totalled 349,000, and that of Macao residents purchasing outbound services through travel agencies surged by 792.6% year-on-year to 173,000.

