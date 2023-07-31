Bridgeton Public Schools, NJ, Chooses OpenGov to Modernize Procurement Process
Bridgeton Public Schools’ outdated manual processes make way for an online staff and supplier portal thanks to OpenGov eProcurement software.NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Needing to align with New Jersey’s recent eBidding requirements, Bridgeton Public Schools was on the search for a new software solution to modernize and automate procurement processes. The quest led them to partner with OpenGov, a purpose-built software provider known for modernizing end-to-end procurement for school districts.
Serving students in pre-kindergarten through twelfth grade, Bridgeton Public Schools' leadership needed a procurement partner that supported their mission of providing resources for students to succeed through the creation of state-of-the-art safe learning environments. In addition to meeting state requirements, current pain points in procurement included manual processes and low vendor response rate. OpenGov Procurement caught the District’s attention due to its ease of use, leading to enhanced efficiency and streamlined evaluations.
By adopting OpenGov Procurement, Bridgeton Public Schools anticipates transformative changes in procurement practices. The software's automation capabilities will empower the district to track contract expirations and manage bid evaluations seamlessly while adhering to New Jersey's eBidding standards. Furthermore, the enhanced transparency and collaboration features will foster better relationships with vendors, increasing bid responses.
Bridgeton Public Schools joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.
