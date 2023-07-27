Solar Scammers Coming into the Light

COLUMBIA, S.C. – It’s summertime which means you may see more solar sales representatives walking through your neighborhood. The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs (SCDCA) and the Office of Regulatory Staff (the ORS) want consumers to be aware of an increase in reports of misleading solar sales tactics. Here are some key things to know when approached by a solar salesperson:

No utility company in South Carolina installs or recommends/endorses a specific solar company. Consumers have reported that some solar sales representatives are claiming to be associated with official utility companies from across the state. Utility companies don’t work with specific solar companies.

Know your rights . There are state regulations on renewable energy that look to combat bad business practices and help consumers make informed decisions. A requirement of the regulation is to give two documents, a disclosure statement and a marketing pamphlet, to a consumer before they purchase solar.

. There are state regulations on renewable energy that look to combat bad business practices and help consumers make informed decisions. A requirement of the regulation is to give two documents, a disclosure statement and a marketing pamphlet, to a consumer before they purchase solar. Know the red flags. You can spot a scammer easily because they always make big promises they can’t deliver on. With solar, you might hear: “You’ll never have another utility bill” or “You’ll automatically get a tax rebate from the government!” Beware of claims like these and follow the rule “if it seems too good to be true, it probably is.” For more solar scams and misconceptions, visit https://solar.sc.gov/consumer-protections/solar-scams-and-misconceptions.

Considering solar? Visit solar.sc.gov for a consumer guide on solar. SCDCA also encourages consumers to background a business before signing on the dotted line. Consumers should visit SCDCA’s website for links to licensing agencies and to check complaints. Simply go to consumer.sc.gov and click “How Do I…” then “Background a Business?” Consumers can also file complaints against solar businesses via the website. Click “How Do I…” then the “File a Complaint?” option.