DoSomething.org Launches Virtual Mental Health Camp

DoSomething’s Camp Reboot equips young people with tools to reset their mental health routine while creating a sense of community and belongingNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- DoSomething.org, the digital hub for youth-centered activism, continues to provide mental health resources to young people through the launch of Camp Reboot. This yearlong program offers a series of peer-to-peer tools and activities for young people to integrate into their self-care routines and how they care for those struggling with mental health challenges in their social circles.
The CDC cited in 2021 that nearly 3 in 5 U.S. teen girls feel persistently sad or hopeless and in 2023 the U.S. Surgeon General warned that loneliness has become a public health crisis. Yet most young people don’t know how to care for their mental health. In a recent DoSomething survey, 83% of young people say they lack the tools needed when feeling overwhelmed by their mental health. Camp Reboot equips young people with resources to not only begin talking about their mental health, but to develop new skills for facing these growing challenges head on.
“We launched Camp Reboot to respond to the growing youth mental health crisis,” said DoSomething.org’s CEO DeNora Getachew, “Our program uses the relatable and nostalgic feeling of camp to engage young people and create a safe and welcoming environment to express themselves, learn key skills, and better support their communities amid these trying times.”
DoSomething.org’s new VP of Programming & Impact, Keely Yednock-Quinn stated, “Camp Reboot and its first phase, Mind Craft, harkens back to arts & crafts activities and taps into the value of visual and symbolic expression to increase self-esteem and self worth. Subsequent programming will introduce tools to support managing anxiety and stress and building compassion for others.”
The program builds on DoSomething’s successful mental health programming including It’s (Not) All In Your Head, which inspired advocacy for more diverse mental health resources in schools and Vibe Check, a multi-pronged effort to spark healthier mental health conversations. Camp Reboot is made possible through funding from Blue Shield of California who is deepening their commitment to mental health following the launch of their New State of Mind report focused on managing stressors brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“More than ever young people need new approaches to care for their mental health and ways to build resilience before stress or anxiety turns into more chronic problems,” says Antoinette Mayer, Vice President of Corporate Citizenship at Blue Shield of California and the cofounder of the company’s youth mental health initiative BlueSky. “Camp Reboot offers this while also encouraging mutual support and social connection that helps combat the loneliness epidemic faced by today’s youth.”
Evoking themes of growth, self-discovery and summertime fun, Camp Reboot features three phases launched throughout the year, each touching on different modalities – creativity, mental wellness skills, and service learning. The program kicked off with the launch of Mind Craft on July 18th, inviting young people to show how they use activities such as art, dance, and music as a creative outlet to relieve stress. To drive inspiration and engagement, a series of influential artists and creators on TikTok will be sharing how their original art and DIY projects are helping them address their own mental health challenges. Submissions from young people will then be featured as part of a community showcase in early 2024 on DoSomething.org and Blue Shield of California’s website and social media properties.
Camp Reboot will run through July 31, 2024 with an opportunity for members to receive scholarships and a range of incentives over the course of the year to support their mental wellbeing and foster their leadership as mental health advocates. The program was developed as part of DoSomething.org’s new strategic direction to create a more diverse and inclusive collective of members taking action to create systemic change and lasting impact.
To learn more about Camp Reboot, and Mind Craft please visit www.dosomething.org/campreboot.
DoSomething fuels young people to change the world. As the digital hub for youth-centered activism, DoSomething has activated more than 6 million young people representing every U.S.area code and over 130 countries. DoSomething has registered over 415,000 new voters since 2018 and awarded more than $1.8 million in scholarships to young people since 2010. When you join DoSomething.org, you are joining a reflective and inclusive collective of young people who are collaborating to develop and implement the solutions to the most pressing issues facing society today.
