Jabian Consulting Announces Promotion of Will Funderburg to Lead Charlotte Office
Throughout his tenure, Will has consistently demonstrated the qualities we admire in our leaders – integrity, empathy, and a commitment to excellence.”CHARLOTTE, NC, USA, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jabian Consulting, a leading management and technology consulting firm, is delighted to announce the well-deserved promotion of Will Funderburg to the position of Office Executive Director. With an outstanding tenure of 11 years at Jabian, Will has consistently demonstrated remarkable leadership skills and earned the utmost respect of his team.
— Chris Reinking, Jabian Consulting co-founder
Throughout his journey at Jabian Consulting, Will has exemplified the company's core values of excellence, integrity, and collaboration. His unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional results for clients and nurturing a thriving and inclusive work environment has significantly contributed to the firm's success.
Will's experience and expertise have made a significant impact on numerous organizations in Charlotte, guiding clients towards achieving their business objectives efficiently and effectively. His strategic vision and dedication to cultivating a culture of innovation have been instrumental in fostering a team of high-performing consultants who continuously exceed expectations.
"Will's promotion to Office Executive Director is a testament to his exceptional leadership and unwavering dedication to Jabian's mission. Throughout his tenure, he has consistently demonstrated the qualities we admire in our leaders – integrity, empathy, and a commitment to excellence. We have the utmost confidence that under his guidance, our office will thrive, and our clients will continue to receive exceptional service," said Chris Reinking, Co-Founder of Jabian Consulting.
As the newly appointed Office Executive Director, Will Funderburg will lead the office in developing and executing strategic initiatives, nurturing client relationships, and fostering the professional growth and development of the team.
"I am truly honored and humbled by this promotion. Jabian Consulting has been my home for the past 11 years, and I am grateful for the opportunities and support I have received throughout my journey here. I am excited to take on this new role and lead our exceptional team towards continued success and growth," said Funderburg.
Jabian Consulting is a strategic management and technology consulting firm with an integrated approach to creating and implementing strategies, enhancing business processes, developing human capital, and better aligning technology – ultimately helping our clients become more competitive and profitable. Jabian blends functional expertise, industry knowledge, and senior experience to think strategically and act practically. It’s a Strategy that Works®.
www.jabian.com
