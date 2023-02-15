Jabian Consulting Announces New Equity Shareholders
The company expands ownership opportunities and positions itself to continue as a legacy firm
A good company should look for ways to provide long-term value creation and growth opportunities for its employees, and that’s what we’ve tried to do since day one.”ATLANTA, GA, USA, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Management consulting firm Jabian Consulting announced today that it has added 13 new equity shareholders. This is the largest equity shareholder group in the firm’s history and represents employees from every Jabian Consulting office nationwide.
— Brian Betkowski, co-founder
The new equity owners are Dan Gordon (Atlanta) and Sean Woolley (Dallas/Ft. Worth) as Principals, with Ashley Vonderahe, Bill Jagrowski, Ed Haines, Fred Jewell, and Robert Amberg as Shareholders in Atlanta; Dan Hickey and Steve Hall as Shareholders in Chicago; Parshant Dhiman and Will Funderburg as Shareholders in Charlotte; and Brittany Christian and Greg Giesecke as Shareholders in Dallas/Ft. Worth.
“These individuals represent everything that Jabian stands for, and they have proven themselves in demonstrating superior stewardship for Jabian’s clients and employees,” said Brian Betkowski, Jabian Consulting co-founder. “We are excited to welcome them as owners and continue providing world-class opportunities for our employees.”
Founded in 2006, Jabian Consulting has grown to become one of the nation’s most respected management consulting firms for superior client outcomes and employee satisfaction. Founded on the belief that a company can balance commitment to clients, employees, and the community, Jabian has been selected as a Best Place to Work for more than a decade, and providing ownership opportunities for employees is one way the firm is living that commitment.
“Our goal is to create an environment where our employees can have a rewarding career, not just a job,” said Betkowski. “A good company should look for ways to provide long-term value creation and growth opportunities for its employees, and that’s what we’ve tried to do since day one.”
To learn more about Jabian Consulting and its equity opportunities, click here.
Jabian Consulting is a strategic management and technology consulting firm with an integrated approach to creating and implementing strategies, enhancing business processes, developing human capital, and better aligning technology – ultimately helping clients become more competitive and profitable. Jabian blends functional expertise, industry knowledge, and senior experience to think strategically and act practically. It’s a Strategy that Works®.
