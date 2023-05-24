JABIAN CONSULTING HIRES GLENN KLIMCHUK AS NEW HOUSTON MARKET LEADER
Klimchuk will oversee Jabian's expansion in Houston as the firm opens its fifth office
Jabian’s commitment to the local communities it serves, and its dedication and focus on its people, only reinforced my decision to help bring them to Houston”HOUSTON, TX, USA, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jabian Consulting, a leading management consulting firm, announced today that it has hired Glenn Klimchuk as its new Houston Market Leader. Glenn will play a crucial role in the firm's ongoing expansion and will spearhead growth in the Houston market.
— Glenn Klimchuk
"We are thrilled to have Glenn join our team as the Houston Market Leader," said Brian Betkowski, Jabian Consulting co-founder. "His extensive experience and proven leadership skills make him the perfect fit to drive our growth as we enter the Houston market. We are confident that Glenn will make a significant impact as we continue to expand our presence and deliver exceptional services to our clients."
Glenn brings to Jabian Consulting a wealth of knowledge and experience, having held leadership roles at Booz & Company, Accenture, Emerson, as well as Seco Creek Energy Advisors, a boutique energy advisory firm. His expertise in developing and executing growth strategies, particularly the underserved middle market, will be invaluable to Jabian as it establishes itself as a community-impact driven management consulting firm in Houston.
"I am excited to join Jabian Consulting during this period of growth and expansion," said Klimchuk. "I look forward to working with the talented team and leveraging my experience to bring the firm’s proven history of exceptional results to our clients. Jabian’s commitment to the local communities it serves, and its dedication and focus on its people, only reinforced my decision to help bring them to Houston."
Focusing on growth, business and technology transformations, M&A benefit realization, and people strategies, the Houston office marks the fifth location for Jabian Consulting, which has been experiencing steady growth and expansion in recent years.
About Jabian Consulting:
Jabian Consulting is a strategic management and technology consulting firm with an integrated approach to creating and implementing strategies, enhancing business processes, developing human capital, and better aligning technology – ultimately helping our clients become more competitive and profitable. Jabian blends functional expertise, industry knowledge, and senior experience to think strategically and act practically. It’s a Strategy that Works®.
Robert Amberg
Jabian Consulting
+1 3143693256
robert.amberg@jabian.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn