CHTA Announces the Return of CHIEF to Miami this year

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA) has announced the return of the Caribbean Hospitality Industry Exchange Forum (CHIEF), to be held November 29 to December 1, 2023, at the Hilton Miami Airport Blue Lagoon.CHTA President Nicola Madden-Greig said the Caribbean region’s premier engagement, networking, education, and best practice sharing event for hospitality industry professionals is back, and this year delegates will explore the theme “A New Era of Caribbean Tourism: Balancing Tradition, Technology and Community”.“We want to emphasize the region’s commitment to embracing technology while preserving its rich cultural heritage and fostering strong community ties,” said Madden-Greig, who reported that the conference will tackle issues and opportunities that are most important to the region, setting a course for wealth creation, business success and sustainable growth.CHIEF 2023 will welcome a diverse audience, including hotel, resort, villa and Caribbean attraction owners, management executives, hospitality product and service providers, government officials, students, and other individuals interested in the region’s hospitality industry.CHIEF was created to encourage hoteliers to invest in their teams’ development, offering multiple opportunities for advancing their understanding of trends and exposure to new products, services and methodologies implemented in the industry. Over two days, delegates will be able to attend general and breakout sessions, an innovative trade show, and other activities to complement the core program.For suppliers and vendors, CHIEF 2023 offers a unique opportunity to display products and services and engage in one-on-one interactions with hospitality business representatives. “The event will also serve as a valuable platform for fostering business relationships and discovering innovative solutions to enhance the overall guest experience,” said Bill Clegg, Chairman of the program.Registration opens on August 8, and rates are priced affordably at:US $525 for the first attendeeUS $425 for additional attendees from the same businessUS $995 for exhibitorsVisit www.chtachief.com for more details.About the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA)The Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA) is the Caribbean’s leading association representing the interests of national hotel and tourism associations. For more than 60 years, CHTA has been the backbone of the Caribbean hospitality industry. Working with some 1,000 hotel and allied members, and 33 National Hotel Associations, CHTA is shaping the Caribbean’s future and helping members to grow their businesses. Whether helping to navigate critical issues in sales and marketing, sustainability, legislative issues, emerging technologies, climate change, data and intelligence or, looking for avenues and ideas to better market and manage businesses, CHTA is helping members on issues which matter most.For further information, visit www.caribbeanhotelandtourism.com