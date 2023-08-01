CertiK and Blockchain Founders Fund Forge Strategic Partnership to Bolster Security in Blockchain Ecosystem
In a milestone collaboration designed to accelerate the adoption of secure blockchain technology, CertiK, a world-renowned cybersecurity firm, and Blockchain Founders Fund, a leading venture capital firm specializing in early-stage investments in web3, are pleased to announce a strategic partnership.
— Jason Jiang
Both companies are steadfast in their commitment to a more secure future, with a shared vision of strengthening security standards in the blockchain ecosystem to improve widespread adoption. This collaboration represents a leap forward towards that goal, offering Blockchain Founders Fund's portfolio companies a unique opportunity to leverage CertiK's cutting-edge security services.
CertiK, an industry leader known for its top-tier auditing and blockchain cybersecurity solutions, empowers blockchain projects with its pioneering security technology. This partnership enables Blockchain Founders Fund portfolio companies to enhance their security posture, ensuring robust protection against potential vulnerabilities and threats.
"Cybersecurity is the cornerstone of trust and reliability in the blockchain ecosystem. We are thrilled to partner with Blockchain Founders Fund, a firm that shares our vision for a safer blockchain future," said Jason Jiang, Chief Business Officer at CertiK. "We look forward to providing their portfolio companies with our state-of-the-art security solutions, equipping them with the tools necessary to ensure the highest level of protection."
Blockchain Founders Fund, known for backing trailblazing web3 startups, recognizes the fundamental role of security in fostering a sustainable blockchain landscape. The partnership with CertiK aligns with the fund's commitment to nurturing and supporting its portfolio companies, promoting enhanced security measures that align with the fast-paced and evolving dynamics of the blockchain sphere.
Mansoor Madhavji, Partner at Blockchain Founders Fund, highlighted the significance of the collaboration: "We're excited to partner with CertiK, a firm with a sterling reputation for blockchain security. Our shared focus on creating a more secure future will undoubtedly lead to an environment where our portfolio companies can thrive with the highest level of confidence in their security infrastructure."
This strategic partnership between CertiK and Blockchain Founders Fund not only cements their shared commitment to enhancing security standards in the blockchain ecosystem but also reinforces their resolve to provide invaluable resources and support to Blockchain Founders Fund's portfolio companies.
About CertiK
CertiK is a pioneer in blockchain security, leveraging best-in-class AI technology to protect and monitor blockchain protocols and smart contracts. CertiK applies cutting-edge innovations from academia to enterprise, enabling mission-critical applications to scale with safety and correctness. One of the fastest-growing and most trusted companies in blockchain security, CertiK is a true market leader. To date, CertiK has worked with nearly 4,000 enterprise clients, secured over $360 billion worth of digital assets, and has detected nearly 70,000 vulnerabilities in blockchain code.
About Blockchain Founders Fund
Blockchain Founders Fund (BFF) is a Singapore-based early-stage Venture Capital Fund that invests in top-tier Blockchain startups globally. Their industry-leading go-to-market focused Venture Program aids seasoned and first-time entrepreneurs across key business functions to fast track growth. BFF has scaled many of the leading Blockchain startups and is always looking to connect with exceptional founders across the industry, including Web3, Metaverse, GameFi, DeFi, and NFT.
