Telco Systems Recognized in 2023 Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Edge Computing
Telco Systems Gains Momentum with Recognition in the 2023 Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Edge Computing as a Sample Vendor in Edge Management & OrchestrationMANSFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Telco Systems, the leading provider of vendor-neutral hybrid edge compute solutions, is thrilled to announce its inclusion in Gartner's recent Hype Cycle for Edge Computing within the Edge Management & Orchestration category.
Gartner's Hype Cycle reports are recognized as the leading authority for the IT industry, providing valuable insights for CIOs and CTOs in their technology selection decision making processes. In this latest report, Telco Systems has been recognized for its contributions to the Edge Management and Orchestration domain, where the company offers innovative edge infrastructure software and application management solutions for remote and distributed deployments.
Edge Management and Orchestration emerges as a critical enabler in the rapidly evolving landscape of edge computing, addressing a fundamental challenge faced by businesses seeking to harness the potential of this transformative technology.
Telco Systems’ Edgility is a unified platform for edge computing that simplifies the planning, deployment, operation, and maintenance of network functions, business apps, and computing devices on the edge at scale. With Edgility, businesses can manage their entire edge deployment through a unified interface. Provisioning, monitoring, and maintaining thousands of devices becomes effortless, saving you time, resources, and costs.
This empowers businesses to focus on applications and data processing at the edge while Edgility takes care of the underlying infrastructure and management complexities. Combined with AI acceleration capabilities, Edgility provides cutting edge solutions for Service Providers, Retail & Manufacturing organizations, as well as Smart-Everything and IOT focused enterprises.
"We are honored to be recognized in Gartner's Hype Cycle for Edge Computing in the Edge Management and Orchestration category, and we are particularly proud of our Edgility platform," said Ariel Efrati, CEO at Telco Systems. "Edgility has emerged as a pivotal force, simplifying edge computing operations and ensuring effortless deployment scalability. Rising high above the legacy industry standards, Edgility offers businesses a seamless and unified experience in managing their edge infrastructure, empowering them to stay at the forefront of innovation, optimize costs and future-proof their investments."
As digital transformation drives businesses to design their digital edge with IoT devices and edge computing solutions, the need for scalable, secure, and flexible Edge Management & Orchestration solutions becomes paramount. Telco Systems' Edgility rises to this challenge, providing a unified platform that supports a broad range of tools and technologies, catering to the unique needs of different industries and use cases.
About Telco Systems
Telco Systems is a leading vendor of innovative communications software products for the new generation of edge computing and enterprise networks. Telco Systems enables global enterprises, communications service providers, and system integrators to build and operate sophisticated virtual networks with powerful edge devices and endless application schemes. Telco Systems' products are successfully deployed at large carriers and enterprises around the world, delivering resilient, secured, and flexible connectivity between thousands of branches and the cloud. EdgilityOS.com, telco.com.
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
