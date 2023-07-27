MGT Hires New Senior Vice President of Sales, Travis Lench

Travis Lench joins MGT a Sr. Vice President of Sales

TAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MGT, a social impact solutions and technology services organization focused on solutions for state, local, and educational (SLED) agencies, announced the addition of Travis Lench as its new senior vice president of sales. With an impressive track record and extensive leadership experience, Lench will play a vital role in driving growth and delivering exceptional results for MGT, its clients, and the communities it serves.

In his nearly 30-year career, Lench gained valuable international experience, working in India, Russia, and Japan, where he was COO of Microsoft’s Japan market. With his impressive track record in global technology sales, including managing global budgets of up to $6B and full responsibility for several businesses driving over $450M in revenue, Lench has consistently exceeded sales quotas and revenue goals at renowned companies like Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft.

Lench will be responsible for all aspects of MGT’s growing sales organization, collaborating closely with the leaders of the portfolio businesses, driving cross-functional strategies to fuel growth. Jorge Granada, chief revenue officer at MGT said, “Travis is an outstanding addition to our leadership team. His knowledge of other technology-enabled businesses will be critical to helping MGT further expand our reach in the SLED market, empowering our clients with a full suite of tech-enabled solutions.”

Lench holds a bachelor’s degree in international economics from the University of California-Los Angeles (UCLA) and has earned various certifications, including AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner, Microsoft Certified: Azure Fundamentals, and Prosci Change Management. He is fluent in multiple languages, including Russian and French.

About MGT

Founded in 1975, MGT is a leading provider of social impact and performance improvement solutions for public agencies, philanthropic organizations, and Fortune 500 companies across the U.S. and abroad. Over the last several years, MGT—a company committed to employee ownership—has expanded its education and technology solutions portfolio with the addition of Davis Demographics, EH&A, Kitamba, Ed Direction, Cira Infotech, Layer 3 Communications, and Step By Step Learning. Leveraging a half-century track record and reputation, MGT's industry experts provide highly specialized solutions addressing mission-critical client priorities that improve outcomes and help organizations and communities thrive. For more information, please visit www.mgtconsulting.com.