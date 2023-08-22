Conservatorium Hotel Amsterdam Global Leader in Sustainable Hospitality
First certified in 2012, Conservatorium Hotel is a Platinum Green Globe member.SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Conservatorium Hotel Amsterdam reaffirms its longstanding commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship with recertification by Green Globe. First certified in 2012, Conservatorium Hotel is a Platinum Green Globe member. This prestigious status recognizes the hotel’s 11 years of independently verified sustainable management.
As part of The Set Collection, Conservatorium Hotel Amsterdam now has access to a dedicated Sustainability Manager for the hotel group. Along with its recertification, sister properties, Hotel Café Royal in London and Hotel Lutetia in Paris have also achieved Green Globe certificates. This collaboration has led to the creation of a group-level environmental policy, purchasing policy and sustainability management plan, as well as other group policies focusing on corporate social responsibility, responsible sourcing, and sustainable practices.
A hotel group training program has also been initiated with courses in Anti-Bribery, Modern Slavery, and Sustainability. Through 2023, further training will be held across The Set Collection, including Waste Management, Recycling and Sustainability in the Kitchen.
Conservatorium Hotel Amsterdam continues to assist its local community through financial support, organising events, and providing consultancy and meeting spaces. Various eco-preservation organizations along with social and educational charities have been engaged.
Environmentally, the hotel supports the local foundation in charge of Amsterdam’s famous Vondelpark as well as the preservation of nature in the province of North-Holland and the Netherlands. As part of social development, educational foundations such as a local children’s’ theatre, the national concert hall and the Dutch Music Instrument Foundation are aided by the hotel. Additionally, the hotel continues its support for the Make a Wish foundation, fulfilling several wishes each year.
Conservatorium Hotel Amsterdam continues to search for new and innovative sustainable products, while reducing plastic, single use products and disposable packaging. More compostable materials are being used, and energy friendly delivery methods from suppliers, such as deliveries by bicycle or electrical cars have been added. The hotel has also adopted a group wide zero tolerance policy for the consumption and sale of endangered seafood and is increasing its promotion of vegan and vegetarian menu options.
Understanding that their operations create a significant carbon footprint, Conservatorium Hotel has partnered with CHOOOSE, a global carbon offsetting platform. At no cost to guests, the hotel offsets every room night stay via support for various renewable energy projects around the world.
Communication of their sustainability efforts and achievements has been expanded to internal and external stakeholders, guests, suppliers, shareholders and hotel employees. Improved social responsibility website pages have been launched, along with social media campaigns and newsletters.
Green Globe's recertification of Conservatorium Hotel Amsterdam reaffirms the property's position as a leading sustainable luxury hotel, not only in Amsterdam but also on the global stage. The hotel pledges to continue its unwavering commitment to operate in a way that contributes to a sustainable future for the planet and to maintain its valued partnership with Green Globe.
