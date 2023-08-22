Mövenpick Resort Aswan Earns Green Globe Certification for Sustainable Practices and Organic Farm Initiatives
Mövenpick Resort Aswan, nestled in the heart of Egypt's captivating Aswan, is proud to announce its recent certification by Green Globe.
Receiving the Green Globe Certification is a testament to our unwavering dedication to sustainable practices and responsible tourism”SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mövenpick Resort Aswan, a premier luxury resort nestled in the heart of Egypt's captivating Aswan, is proud to announce its recent achievement of the prestigious Green Globe Certification. This recognition highlights the resort's unwavering commitment to sustainable practices, environmental stewardship, and the successful implementation of organic farming initiatives.
— Suzy Awny, Assistant E-Commerce and Digital Marketing Manager
Green Globe is a globally recognized certification program that rewards organizations committed to sustainable management and operations. Mövenpick Resort Aswan's dedication to eco-friendly practices, resource conservation, and community engagement has positioned it as a leader in sustainable hospitality in the region.
One of the resort's standout initiatives is the establishment of large farm, which serves as a cornerstone of its commitment to sustainability. Located within the resort's premises, the farm produces a diverse range of fruits, vegetables, and herbs using environmentally friendly farming techniques. By sourcing a significant portion of its ingredients locally, Mövenpick Resort Aswan reduces its carbon footprint, supports local farmers, and provides guests with fresh, healthy, and organic culinary experiences.
In addition to that , Mövenpick Resort Aswan has implemented various sustainability projects aimed at reducing energy consumption, minimizing waste, and conserving water. The resort has invested in energy-efficient technologies, utilizes renewable energy sources, and actively promotes recycling and waste reduction programs. These efforts have resulted in significant environmental benefits while maintaining the highest standards of guest comfort and satisfaction.
"Receiving the Green Globe Certification is a testament to our unwavering dedication to sustainable practices and responsible tourism," said Suzy Awny, Assistant E-Commerce and Digital Marketing Manager at Mövenpick Resort Aswan. "We are extremely proud of our farm and sustainability projects, which enable us to offer our guests unforgettable experiences while minimizing our impact on the environment. This achievement is a result of the hard work and commitment of our team, and we are grateful for their efforts."
Mövenpick Resort Aswan's commitment to sustainability extends beyond its premises. The resort actively engages with the local community, supporting educational programs, and collaborating with local organizations to promote environmental awareness and sustainable practices.
With the Green Globe Certification, Mövenpick Resort Aswan solidifies its position as a leading advocate for sustainable tourism in Aswan, Egypt. The resort continues to innovate and inspire, providing guests with a truly unique and environmentally conscious experience.
For more information about Mövenpick Resort Aswan and its sustainable initiatives, please visit Mövenpick Resort Aswan | 5 Star Resort in Aswan (accor.com) or contact : resort.aswan@movenpick.com
Mövenpick Resort Aswan
Elephantine Island
Postal Code: 81111
Aswan, Egypt
Phone: +20 97 2454455
Fax: +20 97 2454485
Nasser.Ali@movenpick.commovenpick.com
About Mövenpick Resort Aswan:Mövenpick Resort Aswan is a luxury resort situated in the enchanting city of Aswan, Egypt. With breathtaking views of the Nile River, luxurious accommodations, and a wealth of amenities, the resort offers an unforgettable experience for leisure and business travelers. Committed to sustainability, Mövenpick Resort Aswan implements eco-friendly practices and operates an organic farm, showcasing its dedication to environmental stewardship and responsible tourism.
Bradley Cox
Green Globe
+1 310-337-3000
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn