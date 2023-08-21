Mövenpick Resort Taba Reaffirms its Commitment to Community in Egypt
Mövenpick Resort Taba has taken extensive measures to minimize its carbon footprint and protect the pristine environment of South Sinai.SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mövenpick Resort Taba, located on the Gulf of Aqaba in Egypt, has once again been independently certified by Green Globe for its outstanding commitment to sustainable management and operations. This prestigious recognition underscores the resort's dedication to preserving the natural beauty and community values of the South Sinai region while providing guests with exceptional hospitality experiences.
In addition, Green Globe recognizes Mövenpick Resort Taba as a prestigious GOLD member for its continuous certification and an exceptional compliance score of 92%. This dedication shows the resort’s unwavering commitment to reducing its environmental impact and fostering positive social and economic outcomes within the community.
Mövenpick Resort Taba has taken extensive measures to minimize its carbon footprint and protect the pristine environment of South Sinai. Each year the resort participates in Earth Hour. The celebration held on the last Saturday in March, recognizes the importance of conserving energy, and is held in the resort lobby with lights turned out across the property for one hour during the evening.
On World Earth Day, held on the 22nd of April this year, Mövenpick Resort Taba’s Green Team took the opportunity to organize a clean-up around the local district. This environmental contribution was followed up with a tree planting ceremony, with the help of local children.
Mövenpick Resort Taba strongly believes in creating a positive impact in its community and in particular assisting child development. The resort is an annual supporter of Egypt’s Orphan Day held on the first Friday of April. This year 15 children without parents enjoyed a day of fun activities at the resort as well as lunch and gifts. Additionally, the resort uses its Kilo of Kindness campaign to donate school supplies to local primary school children, along with dry pack food to the Bedouin community. The Kilo of Kindess campaign is a global initiative by Mövenpick Hotel & Resort’s and engages both resort staff and guests by encouraging them to make a donation that will benefit those less fortunate in the community.
Mövenpick Resort Taba's ongoing commitment to annual Green Globe certification and regular onsite verification, is a testament to the dedication of its management and staff in embracing sustainable principles and aligning their operations with the values of environmental stewardship and community engagement.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Mohamed Gawad
Learning & Development Lead & Egypt L&D Principal Property Trainer
Mövenpick Resort Taba
South Sinai 46621
Taba, Egypt
Phone: +20 69 353 0530
Mobile: +20 100 666 88 041
Mohamed.Gawad@movenpick.com
movenpick.com
Bradley Cox
Green Globe
+1 3103373000
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn