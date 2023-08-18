Forty Seven Boutique Hotel: First Hotel in Rome Certified by Green Globe
Forty Seven Boutique Hotel is the first Green Globe certified hotel in the historic center of Rome.SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Forty Seven Boutique Hotel is the first Green Globe certified hotel in the historic center of Rome. The hotel offers guests a small universe of experiences with 5 themed floors, all modern and exclusive, and infused with history, art, iconic characters, and fashion.
Thanks to its central location, in front of the famous Piazza della Bocca della Verità and close to the Circus Maximus and the Colosseum, Forty Seven Boutique Hotel provides easy access to the cultural heritage of the capital, including the Theater of Marcellus, the Roman Forum and Piazza Venezia, as well as the lively Trastevere district.
From Orange to Green represents Forty Seven Boutique Hotel’s commitment to green and sustainable tourism in Rome. This translates into a greater awareness of environmental and social issues, a commitment to choose suppliers and business partners who share the hotel’s vision, and encourage guests to do the same.
To discover the marvels of Rome, guests are offered free bicycle rental. The central location of the hotel also allows guests to easily reach the main attractions by foot or by public transport, a practice that is encouraged. Private tours and guided walks or running tours are also promoted are as sustainable ways to get to know Rome and its history.
During their stay, guests are invited to actively participate in the hotel’s Green Program. For example, separating their waste in-room and using the aluminum thermal bottles which can be filled at the hotel’s dispensers or in the numerous fountains in the city.
To reduce the use of detergents and save on water and energy, changing linen and towels can be requested only when necessary. And when guests leaving for the day, they are encouraged to take out the electronic key to deactivate lights, sockets, and air conditioners to save more energy. At the end of their stay, the hotel provides a personalized natural cotton bag as a way of thanking and encouraging everyone to adopt a greener lifestyle, even once they return home.
Forty Seven Boutique Hotel is active in water savings and purchases energy from 100% renewable sources. LED bulbs are installed throughout the property, along with flow reducers for taps, and energy-saving air conditioning devices with temperature control. Plastic reduction is achieved by many small but important changes including, paper straws, refillable dispensers with organic soaps, corn starch bathroom accessories, and organic cotton slippers.
The Food & Beverage department contributes with a zero-waste policy, seasonal menu, and homemade breakfasts. Food and wine products come mainly from local suppliers, reducing CO2 emissions via reduced freight transport and less packaging.
Staff at Forty Seven Boutique Hotel also play their part. Upon starting employment at the hotel, each staff member receives a personalized thermal bottle and organic cotton bag to avoid the use of plastic bottles and bags, inside and outside the workplace. To reduce wastage and provide a delicious start to the day, all perishable products not consumed from the daily breakfast buffet are made available to staff. The hotel believes in fair recruitment and supports an intercultural environment, equal treatment of employees, wages in-line with national regulations, and has implemented internships for students (with the possibility of hiring) as well as periodic staff training.
Locally, support is provided to social development institutions including, Komen, Roma Cares, Caritas Italiana, and the AIRC foundation.
Every year Forty Seven Boutique Hotel welcomes the Susan G Komen association, which fights for the prevention of breast cancer. The hotel supports the charity’s launch of their “Race For The Cure”, providing donations and active participation in the project.
Football club AC Roma’s non-profit organization Roma Cares is similarly supported. Roma Cares was founded in 2014 with the aim of promoting education and positive values through sports. The foundation is a public charity tied to AS Roma’s wider context of respect and corporate social responsibility.
Forty Seven Boutique Hotel also donates hotel supplies to Caritas Italiana the charitable arm of the Italian Bishops Conference working toward integral human development, social justice and peace, with special attention to the poor and primary educational functions.
Into the future, Forty Seven Boutique Hotel is investing in its Forty Seven Hortus project, consisting of approximately 4 hectares of land in the Marturanum regional park, a protected natural area established in 1984 and located in Tuscia 70 km from Rome. The project aims to cultivate seasonal vegetables and more than 400 olive trees to produce biological (organic) oil. The hotel’s Green Team, in collaboration with a local agronomist, is in the process of starting the project from pruning, plowing, and sowing to bring the first results as early as next autumn. This commitment to the environment, supports healthy food choices and will produce certified organic produce for the hotel’s use and ultimately, the guest enjoyment.
