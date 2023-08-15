Batobus Paris: Renews its Green Globe Certification
Green Globe is delighted to announce the re-certification of Batobus Paris, the renowned river tour service.
We are honored to receive Green Globe re-certification, which recognizes our ongoing efforts to operate in a sustainable and responsible manner”SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Globe, the global certification program for sustainable tourism, is delighted to announce the re-certification of Batobus Paris, the renowned river tour service. This esteemed recognition is a testament to Batobus's commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainable practices in the tourism industry.
— Arnaud Daniel, General Director
First certified by Green Globe in 2019, Batobus Paris has once again had its sustainable operations independently verified. With the re-certification, Batobus Paris continues to be an exceptional choice for visitors seeking a sustainable and unforgettable way to discover the heart of Paris. The company remains committed to pursuing innovative and environmentally friendly practices to ensure a greener future for generations to come.
"We are honored to receive Green Globe re-certification, which recognizes our ongoing efforts to operate in a sustainable and responsible manner," said Arnaud Daniel, General Director Batobus Paris. "We firmly believe that by implementing eco-friendly practices, we can contribute to the preservation of our beautiful city and inspire others to follow suit."
Since 2019, Batobus Paris has been converting its fleet of river tour boats to hybrid-electric propulsion technology, which reduces environmental impacts and ensures quieter navigation. Hybrid boats will also be able to switch to 100% electric power on sections of the route through the historic heart of Paris.
Batobus Paris is committed to preserving biodiversity with a range of sustainability activities. The company actively pursues waste reduction by implementing a comprehensive recycling program on all its boats and within its facilities. The company encourages passengers to participate in responsible waste management by providing clearly labeled recycling bins.
Batobus Paris takes pride in educating its passengers about the importance of sustainable tourism. Through informative materials and the Biodiversity Day, which was organized on the 24th of May, the company promotes environmental awareness and encourages visitors to adopt eco-friendly practices during their stay in Paris. The company’s innovative Enquêtes à Bord program engages children with an “investigation kit’ that challenges them to solve puzzles focused on the fauna and flora, culture and history of Paris on the River Seine.
As part of its social commitment Batobus Paris works with French public employment service Pole Emploi recruiting crew members via the Simulation Recruitment Method (SRM). This method goes beyond the usual recruitment criteria of experience and qualifications and focuses on the skills needed for the job.
Batobus crews are trained as tour guides for French and international guests, introducing the city’s monuments, while providing a unique and eco-friendly mode of transportation to explore the most iconic landmarks of the City of Lights.
Green Globe is a leading global certification program for sustainable tourism, focusing on environmental, social, and economic sustainability. The certification process evaluates a range of criteria, including energy and water consumption, waste management, biodiversity conservation, and community engagement. Batobus Paris has demonstrated its dedication to these principles, strengthening its position as a frontrunner in sustainable tourism in Paris.
For more information about Batobus Paris and its sustainable initiatives, please visit www.batobus.com
