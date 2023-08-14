First Green Globe Certification for Hôtel Barrière Les Neiges Courchevel

First Green Globe Certification for Hôtel Barrière Les Neiges Courchevel
Hôtel Barrière Les Neiges Courchevel is committed to sustainable tourism to preserve its unique alpine setting.
An exceptional retreat in the heart of the Alps, Hôtel Barrière Les Neiges Courchevel is proud to announce that it has been awarded its first Green Globe certification for the actions it has undertaken on a day-to-day basis to preserve the environment.
— General Manager, Charles Richez
Hôtel Barrière Les Neiges Courchevel is committed to sustainable tourism to preserve its unique alpine setting. Nestled in exceptional surroundings, at the foot of the famous Bellecôte slope, Hôtel Barrière Les Neiges undertakes a proactive approach to social responsibility, respecting humanity, the environment, and local economies. Its recent Green Globe certification highlights the substantial steps taken by the hotel and its employees.
General Manager, Charles Richez said, "Nowadays, we all appreciate the importance of sustainable development, not only in terms of our environmental impact, but also our social and economic impact.
“Environmental responsibility is one of the most important issues our world faces today.
Contributing to inventing the world of tomorrow, striving to achieve carbon neutrality, and being part of a sustainable tourism approach requires our constant commitment," added GM Charles Richez
Hôtel Barrière Les Neiges is renowned for its successful resource management and Green Globe certification not only provides independent verification, but also showcases the hotel's commitment to these sustainable practices.
Energy Efficiency
The hotel has implemented various energy-saving initiatives, such as LED lighting throughout the property and motion sensors in common areas. They have also invested in state-of-the-art HVAC systems that optimize energy consumption without compromising guest comfort. These efforts have significantly reduced the hotel's overall energy footprint.
Water Conservation
Hôtel Barrière Les Neiges has implemented water-saving measures to minimize water consumption. They have implemented linen and towel reuse programs and raised awareness among staff and guests about the importance of water conservation. These initiatives engage guest participation, bringing substantial water savings without compromising satisfaction.
Waste Management
The hotel is committed to reducing waste generation and promoting recycling. They have implemented comprehensive waste segregation programs throughout the property, ensuring that recyclable materials are properly sorted and sent for recycling.
Local Sourcing
Hôtel Barrière Les Neiges places great emphasis on sourcing local and sustainable products. They collaborate with local farmers and suppliers to procure fresh, seasonal ingredients for culinary offerings. This not only supports the local economy but also reduces the carbon footprint associated with long-distance transportation.
Community Engagement
Les Neiges actively engages with the local community and supports environmental initiatives. They participate in local clean-up campaigns, organize educational workshops on sustainable practices, and contribute to local conservation projects. By involving the community, the hotel fosters a sense of shared responsibility for environmental stewardship.
These initiatives highlight Hôtel Barrière Les Neiges' commitment to balancing sustainability with luxury, while delivering exciting leisure experiences in a location rich in natural beauty. Hotel guests can enjoy world-class hospitality while knowing that their stay contributes to the preservation of the region's natural and cultural heritage.
Green Globe is the global certification for sustainable tourism, verifying organizations that meet strict criteria in the key areas of sustainability, including environmental conservation, social responsibility, cultural preservation, and economic prosperity.
