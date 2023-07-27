B&H WORLDWIDE WINS FUNDING IN ADS CHALLENGE FOR ITS CARBON LITERACY PROGRAMME

(L - R): Harriet Wollerton (ADS Services Director, ADS Group), Paul Wakefield (Group Finance Director, B&H Worldwide), Gary Wilson (Group MD, B&H Worldwide), John Copley (COO, ADS Group)

B&H Worldwide is one of four companies to have been awarded a share of £40,000 as part of the ADS Sustainability Challenge.

WEST DRAYTON, MIDDLESEX, UNITED KINGDOM, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- LONDON HEATHROW: Specialist aerospace logistics provider, B&H Worldwide is one of four companies to have been awarded a share of £40,000 as part of the ADS Sustainability Challenge. It has been chosen as one of four SMEs (small and medium enterprises) who have demonstrated significant commitment to reducing their energy use and greenhouse gas emissions while addressing the requirements of the Streamlined Energy and Carbon Report (SECR) framework.

The inaugural ADS Sustainability Challenge is designed to encourage the creation and implementation of ideas that will reduce carbon emissions and energy use. It was launched at the Sustainable Skies World Summit held at Farnborough International in April 2023 and the winners of the funding were announced at the Paris Air Show.

ADS Group is the UK’s trade association representing aerospace, defence, security and space organisations, with more than 1,200 member businesses.

Under the terms of the challenge, B&H will be required to complete its project by December 31st 2023. The carbon literacy program will be implemented across its global network and provides aerospace specific detail on how individual employees, the company and the industry impacts on and what they can do to improve the local communities and environment they are part of.

“This funding will enable us to raise awareness of the carbon dioxide costs and impacts of everyday activities, and provide the ability and motivation to reduce emissions, on an individual, organisational and industry basis. We are delighted to have been given the opportunity to deliver this program to its full potential resulting in a team of carbon literate individuals motivated to drive change for our business, partners and customers across the aviation sector,” states B&H Worldwide’s Group Head of Finance, Paul Wakefield.

Adds ADS Chief Executive, Kevin Craven: “The projects set to receive funding have applications that can impact the lives of all. As the UK rapidly accelerates its net zero transformation, funding through initiatives such as the ADS Sustainability Challenge will ensure the UK is recognised as a world leader in net zero technologies and innovations.”

Says ADS Services Director, Harriet Wollerton: “SMEs are essential to the agile and innovative work needed across the supply chain as we race to net zero by 2050. Our inaugural Sustainability Challenge funding provides SMEs with a unique opportunity to reduce their energy use and greenhouse gas emissions, while sharing their learnings with the entire value chain and other ADS members”.

Later this year the four organisations will present their progress to other ADS members.

