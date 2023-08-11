Hotel Café Royal: At the Forefront of Hotel Sustainability in London
Hotel Café Royal seeks to continuously combat climate change, give back to local communities, and be a part of a better tomorrow.SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Globe is proud to announce that the Set Collection’s London property, Hotel Café Royal, has been awarded Green Globe Certification, making it the only hotel in the UK to receive this certification.
Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization and has also certified the Set Collection’s Hotel Lutetia in Paris and The Conservatorium in Amsterdam. These certifications mandate independent, 3rd party verification audits, and guide the Set Collection to continuously improve and refine its operations through actions such as minimizing waste and water use, reducing plastic, recycling, energy efficiency, community, and sustainable sourcing.
Hotel Café Royal seeks to continuously improve their contributions to combat climate change, give back to local communities, and be a part of a better tomorrow. As an evolving activity within the hotel, they are consistently adapting and eagerly developing new actions to meet a variety of targets. For details regarding these efforts, the Hotel Cåfe Royal’s website provides more information on its Social Responsibility
In addition, the Set Collection has created a new and ambitious Sustainability Management Plan, as well as anti-bribery, modern slavery and Green Globe training initiatives. The Set Collection has also appointed a group Sustainability Manager to oversee the implementation of these policies across all four of the founding Set Collection properties.
Collectively, The Set Collection advocates for the implementation of environmental best practices and for the use of ethically sourced and fairly traded food, beverage and hygiene and cleaning products. The Set Collection is also committed to supporting a wide range of domestic and international charities, such as Make A Wish, Clean the World, Salvation Army, Boomforest, and London Wildlife Trust with a Group-wide charity partnership to be announced later this year.
The Set Collection
At the most outstanding addresses, in the world’s most vibrant cities, The Set Collection is creating the modern grand hotels of our time. In each one, we beautifully compose experiences that capture the hearts and minds of our guests, and the spirit and pace of their contemporary lifestyles. Currently consisting of hotels in Amsterdam, London, Paris, Jerusalem, Beijing, Hong Kong, Chengdu, Shanghai, and Mayan Riviera, they are inspired by the artistic and imaginative heritage of their buildings and their iconic and vibrant locations.
